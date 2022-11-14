Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representation. If we find a better tool, throw it into the Arabian Sea

Constitutional law expert and scholar Prof G Mohan Gopal on the Supreme Court verdict upholding 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections, and the need for a more diverse Bench. This session was moderated by Associate Editor Manoj CG.

Manoj CG: How does the EWS (economically weaker sections) judgment alter the basic architecture of reservation in India? Were you surprised by the judgment, the three-two format it came in?

I was not surprised that the majority upheld the amendment. We were hoping to get at least one dissent. We got two dissents and that speaks volumes for the independence, openness, professional integrity and professional quality of the two judges who dissented because they certainly did not start out having a position on it. I think it has given us rich material for understanding what this judgment really is. In the very first hearing that we had, I told the court that I believe that this is not an ordinary case. It is what I would call the ADM Jabalpur of social justice. Now after the result, and reading the three majority judgments, I would say it is the Jallianwala Bagh of social justice. ADM Jabalpur in the sense that it is a judgment that this Court will regret for a long time to come and will bring it to disgrace for a long time to come. And Jallianwala Bagh in the sense that it slaughtered many principles and fundamental visions of the Constitution.

Also Read | EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of caste-based reservation

The most important victim of this judgment is the idea of reservation, which had a lot of integrity in the Constitution. The idea of representative democracy as being a fundamental pillar of democracy has been codified into the Constitution. Reservation is only a tool for representation. If we find a better tool, we’ll throw reservation into the Arabian Sea.

Apurva Vishwanath: On the last day of the arguments, you proposed something of a compromise — if we could allow the inter-migration between these vertical reservations we have. That’s basically the inclusion of SC, ST and OBC in the EWS quota. How would you think that works? Even in the SC and ST reservations, if you get more than the qualifying marks under this category, you are moved to the general category.

A person is a member of the Backward Class only when that person applies to that category. So this is just a set of eligibility criteria for different kinds of weaknesses. All of this ultimately goes back to Article 46, which says the state shall take care with special interests of the educationally and economically weaker sections of the population, especially Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. And EWS, according to the government, is made in pursuance of Article 46. So you’re looking at weaknesses, you’re identifying different kinds of weaknesses and then you’re identifying a weakness that is associated with the criteria set out in the SC, ST and SC criteria, which is the essence that you are suffering from lack of representation.

Caste is not a criterion for social or educational backwardness. A group has to fulfill 15 or 20 criteria, not one of them says you have to belong to a caste. Now, caste can be a class, it’s a group, but a class is not a caste

Ananthakrishnan G: I agree that reservation is to ensure representation. But what has happened to it now? Ten per cent for EWS is not from the 50 per cent set apart for backward classes. That stays. So if anybody has a reason to complain, it is the rest of the 50 per cent general category who have their space shrunk by 10 per cent.

Why did they need to refer to 15 (4) pr 16 (4) at all? If your intention was to give it to socially and educationally forward classes, your first responsibility is to say that explicitly and directly. Why? Parliament says that they’re making this law under Article 46, which says you shall take special care of educationally and economically weaker sections, especially SCs and STs. And you’re saying that you’re making a law on Article 46 and excluding SCs and STs? Forget the OBCs. You’re again arguing that 50 per cent is of those who are not getting reservations. But why have you allowed those who are not getting reservations to get women’s reservations, sportspersons reservations or PwD reservations? Is that not a disqualification to the EWS? Is that not a double reservation? It’s only OBC, SC and ST reservation that becomes a double reservation. This is not for people who don’t get reservations, it is very much for people who are entitled to plenty of other reservations — domiciliary reservation, children of officials reservation, and so on. It simply says you cannot be from the lower caste. What about those who are excluded from the creamy layer of OBC? They are also affected by this 50 per cent reduction. The creamy layer, excluded from OBC, can only be in the 50 per cent open quota.

Ananthakrishnan G: But the 50 per cent from which 10 per cent EWS quota is carved out is not upper-caste category. It is the general unreserved category. It is not even religion-based.

It is not. SEBC (socially and economically backward classes) is not religion-based. You’ve got every religion. It’s a category that unites people across varnas, jatis, religions and regions. But communities don’t have representation. It is one of the most successful and powerful uniting concepts in India since Independence. Across the country, people say we are Backward Class. We are unrepresented classes. They’re fighting for representation. Yes, the open category is anyone, everyone. Then why do you not express concern about the creamy layer of the Backward Classes? They’re also losing their 10 per cent but their own communities are not benefiting. So this is just full of anomalies. And that’s because you’re struggling to do what you really want to do. What you really want to do is to create a carved-out space for the upper caste. You cannot do what you really want to do. So you’re struggling with it. If you simply say that this is a different set of criteria, you open up to anyone who fits in that criteria. You accept that those who are deprived and the multi-dimensional poverty indicators take into account social deprivation also in a different way. So, any group that is a group BPL, not individuals BPL, in my view, deserves representation. We can treat them as a working class from a Marxist point of view, and give representation to the working class. I’ve been asking my own state (Kerala) government. You are supposed to be a Left party and you’re supposed to be a working-class party. I’ve gone to the High Court of Kerala and filed a case for this. Why don’t you give EWS in Kerala to the working class?

G Mohan Gopal during Idea Exchange. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA G Mohan Gopal during Idea Exchange. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Caste is not a criterion for social or educational backwardness. A group has to fulfill 15 or 20 criteria, not one of them says you have to belong to a caste. Now, caste can be a class, it’s a group, but a class is not a caste

Why are you implementing EWS in Kerala the same way Gujarat is implementing EWS? In fact, worse. The Government of Kerala issued an order giving the list of eligible categories of EWS and on top, it is written jati or caste. I said you should have said so as a Left government that we only give it only to the working class. If you want to challenge it in the Supreme Court, go ahead and do it. For us, the economically weaker section means the working class.

The fact that judiciaries must be representative is an idea well-established globally… So when the judiciary makes decisions, everyone’s experience should be at the table and everyone’s concern addressed Advertisement

Manoj CG: Were you surprised when the Congress supported the Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament, and after the verdict, they claimed credit for it, saying the process was initiated during the Manmohan Singh time, with the appointment of the Sinho Commission?

No, I’m not surprised. I think it reflects the people who are speaking rather than the movement. The movement itself is very diverse now.

P Vaidyanathan Iyer: You seem to more or less agree that an income-based criteria qualifies for reservation. And it is not in violation of the basic structure doctrine which the three judges have talked about?

I don’t agree. It all depends on what we mean by ‘economic’. So you said, economically weaker section and you’ve issued financial criteria… income assets and so on, that’s not economic weakness. Now, when you look at the criteria for social and educational backwardness or Scheduled Caste’s eligibility to be a Scheduled Caste, not a Tribe — even a tribe to some extent — you find the same ideas which come within the broad concept of economic, multi-dimensional criteria. And that very much includes social exclusion, lack of representation, a lack of voice, all that comes into the idea of economic representation.

There is confusion about reservation as simply access to jobs and education seats, as an end in itself, without realising that there is a higher constitutional aim of adequate representation

Amrith Lal: Ram Manohar Lohia has talked about gender as an indicator of backwardness; he says women irrespective of the caste need to be treated as OBCs. So, is there a need to talk about a wider multi-dimensional deprivation index in the context of reservation?

Caste is not a criterion for social and educational backwardness. A group has to fulfill 15 or 20 criteria, not one of them says you have to belong to a caste. Now, caste can be a class, it’s a group, it can be a class for the purpose of 16-4, but a class is not a caste. Any group or community… caste or community, any group that has these weaknesses, these qualities, can be a socially and educationally backward class. So we’ve got transgender made into a socially and educationally backward class where the Supreme Court itself, the National Commission for Backward Classes has asked that orphans should be made a backward class, because transgenders, orphans, street children don’t have representation and they need it.

Advertisement

Explained | Revisiting definition of EWS

So, any group that does not have a voice or is not represented, should be brought into the Backward Classes and given representation through reservation, but not those who are socially and educationally forward and may, by ill luck, have less money in the bank or less income or assets. But it must be structural, it must be systemic, it must affect the group as a whole. And we do not have caste-based reservation. Castes are eligible for reservation. But the first really caste-based reservation is EWS in this country.

Ananthakrishnan G: Wouldn’t religion-based reservation be a problem? Would you support it?

We are not giving reservation to a religion. We are looking at a group, applying a set of secular criteria on various measurable indicators based on data. So, the same National Commission of Backward Classes, when the Congress was in power, recommended that Jats should not be made Backward Class. That was politically overridden. Because there was no data to support their exclusion. So, we have no reservation for Muslims. We have reservations for groups, castes and communities. That’s a technical word they use in the Backward Class commission… caste and communities, which meet certain criteria of deprivation, resulting in lack of representation.

G Mohan Gopal during Idea Exchange. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA G Mohan Gopal during Idea Exchange. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

The fact that judiciaries must be representative is an idea well-established globally… So when the judiciary makes decisions, everyone’s experience should be at the table and everyone’s concern addressed

Deeptiman Tiwary: Following the judgment, two Bihar parties RJD, which had always been opposed to the EWS quota and JDU, which supported the legislation, have came out and said that this opens the door for interpretation and increasing the quota over 50 per cent as it is understood today. Now, following this judgment, if the Bihar assembly brings such a resolution, will it stand the scrutiny of the court?

It’s speculative, we’ll have to see exactly what it says but one thing is important as a matter of principle, which BR Ambedkar also expressed himself in the Constituent Assembly. He said that we have to protect equality of opportunity. Why did he say that? Because equality of opportunity is in the Constitution because these same oppressed people struggle for it. There has never been a right to equality before 1950 in this country…On August 27, 1947, two Dalits got up in Parliament, in the Constituent Assembly, S Nagappa and Munuswamy Pillai, and said, ‘We may be dumb, we may be illiterate, but we want our due share’. Before that Nagappa said that though everyone is happy that the British are going but we, the Scheduled Castes, fear that the Hindus have come to power, and they will take us back to Hindu Raj. And they will bring back chaturvarna to oppress the harijans. He said we want our due share.

Now, we are not saying upper-caste Hindus should not have representation. Everyone must have representation.

Opinion | EWS quota provides social justice to the economically marginalised

Aakash Joshi: There has, over the years, been a lot of debate about representation in the executive, legislature and other institutions. Do you think it’s time to have a wider, serious discussion about a more diverse Bench?

I strongly agree with you. And the fact that judiciaries must be representative is an idea well-established globally. Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the US Supreme Court, before she became a judge, made a speech. I believe it was four times she repeated that she said, as a poor Latina woman, will make a better judge than a white man. Some of the white men objected. She said, No, I’m not going to take it back. Because, as a woman, I’ve had a life experience that no man has had. As a Latina, I’ve had the life experience that no white man has had. So when the judiciary makes decisions, we want everyone’s experience to be at the table and make sure that everyone’s concern is addressed. So some people say, what about merit? But where are we serious about merit? What are the criteria for merit for a Supreme Court judge? Other than the qualifications — age, office and having a pulse? So, yes, we definitely need a more representative judiciary at all levels.

Advertisement

Sourav Roy Barman: Many have argued that this amendment also enjoys considerable political legitimacy. To what extent do you think this has influenced the decision making of the court?

You’re right. Whether the fact that this was nearly unanimously approved by Parliament, whether it weighed in the minds… no… I don’t think that ever came up in these long arguments. So that didn’t make much of a difference… but certainly, there’s a perception to that effect.

Opinion | How the EWS judgment has failed the Indian Constitution

Manas Srivastava: In coaching industries and in educational institutes, students have started asking their teachers that should the debate shift to number of seats, jobs and employment rather than on increasing and decreasing reservation? Do you think this argument of reservation increasing/decreasing is also a way a political party takes to cover up its inability in providing jobs?

You make a very important point. There is a lot of confusion about reservation as simply access to jobs and education seats, as an end in itself, without realising that there is a higher constitutional aim of adequate representation. And so, the two are getting confused. And we need to separate that. So we have to shift the debate from being about reservation to being about representation.

Advertisement

…And now we have realised there are two kinds of reservations in this country. One is reservation for representation. And we cannot talk of them in the same breath, we have to realise that there are two opposing ideas of reservation. So we must recognise that reservation has become a weaker tool for fighting for representation, which means we have to intensify the struggle for representation.

Apurva Vishwanath: The hypothesis that when it comes to the Supreme Court testing big pieces of legislation, including constitutional amendment… except when it involves judicial independence or the judiciary’s functioning, the Supreme Court always sides with Parliament or the state and gives it a pass. Do you agree with this?

We are talking of judicial review of the highest order, of a constitutional amendment, of a part of the Constitution, and you can only test it on the criterion of violation of basic structure. So in that narrow band, there have been only seven or eight instances where a constitutional amendment has been struck down by the court. And except in one case, where the procedure was violated, the state assembly did not approve. In all other cases, in one form or the other, there was the question of judicial power involved. So, yes, one could argue that they generally have not struck down an amendment where there was no questioning of judicial independence or judicial power, their own institutional role. I’m fully aware of that. That’s why I thought it would go 5-0.

Advertisement

Why G Mohan Gopal

A scholar in constitutional law and an alumnus of Harvard Law School, Prof G Mohan Gopal is former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School in Bengaluru. Former Director of the National Judicial Academy, he has had stints with the World Bank, ADB, and was a member of SEBI. Gopal, also former Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies, was in news recently when he argued against the EWS quota amendment in the Supreme Court. He was also handpicked by then Chief Justice of India to head the Centre for Research and Planning (CRP) in 2019, the Supreme Court’s in-house think tank, now disbanded