Parvesh Sahib Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘We now have a triple-engine government, with the same party ruling at all three levels. Our focus is solely on delivery’

Gayathri Mani: Earlier, one would see bureaucratic tussles between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. What is the governance shift you have seen in the last one year?

I became a Member of Parliament in 2014. Before that, whenever we opened the newspapers, there was news of 2G scam, coal scam and defence scams. From 2014 to 2024, there is no scam visible in the country in the papers. Similarly, in the last one year, the Delhi government has never said that the Lieutenant-Governor, the PM, or Haryana, Punjab or UP (Uttar Pradesh) are not letting us work. Only those people who do not want to work make such excuses. The best thing is that we now have a triple-engine government, with the same party ruling at all three levels, so there is no blame game. Our focus is solely on delivery.

This has been very good for Delhi because all the projects that were stuck for so many years have now started. In the first three or four months, we cleared all pending payments, whether it was to the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), the Metro or the other governments. For instance, for the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and the Renuka Dam being built in Himachal Pradesh, every government had to pay their share. The Delhi government never used to give its share, which we completed by paying from our kitty, in the first few months. The Barapullah flyover was stuck for many years, causing a loss of Rs 300 crore to the government exchequer. We have completed all such projects which were stuck. Now our focus is to get every task done within a timeline and with fixed responsibility using the same old machinery. The Opposition has not been able to level even a single rupee of corruption charge against our government. We have worked in every area, be it health, transport, pollution, the Yamuna river, water or infrastructure.

Gayathri Mani: You had mentioned that a lot of work has been done in the last year. What are the three biggest achievements of your government?

It is very difficult to name only three; I can tell you 100. The biggest work that we have done is the improvement of our public transport system. The Supreme Court and high court many a times had said that based on Delhi’s population, there should have been 15,000 buses but the fleet was decreasing every year. Each of those buses were running on diesel or CNG.

After we formed the government, we increased the fleet. It had dropped to 2,000 to 4,000 in one year. Our target is to take it to 8,000 next year. We are moving towards EV (electric) buses. The second big task we started was the desilting of drains, which had not happened in 50 years. It solved the waterlogging issue. We started working on the basic facilities. The Aam Aadmi Party’s focus was only on freebies. And people did not think about their problems beyond money. But our main focus is on development. Thirdly, we are covering the gap in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP). We are upgrading existing STPs and building new ones. For Delhi, we had worked on a drainage master plan.

Similarly, now we are working on a water master plan and that responsibility has been given to Tata company. In the last 50 years, Delhi has never had a drainage master plan or a water master plan or a road master plan. So, the drains being built in Delhi are now according to that master plan. Be it MCD, PWD or DDA, no matter which department is working on it, they are following the plan, so that the diameter and levels of pipelines remain consistent.

There are nearly 300 unauthorised colonies that still lack sewer and water connections. Our target is to provide them with basic facilities, and we will achieve it very soon. Kejriwal ji built new buildings on school playgrounds which are falling apart in just two years. Merely building new structures does not give you the right to say that your education model was good, especially when there were no principals or proper teachers for science education.

Gayathri Mani: One of the major problems in Delhi is the blame game between different departments. How are you addressing this lack of coordination?

You must have seen how often new roads are built on older ones and then they are broken down. We have created a new model. Now, if PWD builds a road, it will first write to the Delhi Jal Board, IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) and the power department. If any department says they have a future plan for cutting or digging there, we will not build that road until all service lines are laid. We are now developing entire corridors, with footpaths, drains, lights and central verges together so that the road is not repeatedly broken after being built. A road, once built, should last at least five years. We have coordinated between departments to ensure public money is not wasted.

Rahul Sabharwal: What are the three things where you have fallen short of your own expectations?

If there were 50 hours in a day instead of 24, I think we could have done even more work. The government works 24 hours and the Secretariat remains open even on Saturdays and Sundays. Officers also do rounds with us on Sundays. I don’t think there is any area where more work was needed. We have also learned a lot in this one year. None of us had experience being in government for 27 years. We have learned where the leakages and corruption are and how to fix the system. This year was a lot about learning and we have laid a foundation for the next four years.

Sophiya Mathew: Recently, we saw the death of a biker in Janakpuri after falling into a pit, which happened right after the Noida techie’s death. Are there any long-term measures to fix these systemic issues?

That incident was very unfortunate. Public safety cannot be compromised. Everyone has a collective role to play in it. After the Noida incident, our CEO (Delhi Jal Board CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma) issued orders and instructed all engineers to personally inspect construction sites to ensure there are proper barricading, lights at night and safety signages. The most unfortunate part was that seven people saw him within 5-10 minutes of his fall. But no one informed the police for 15 minutes; if someone had, his life might have been saved. Safety provisions are part of our tenders; it is the contractor’s duty. However, our engineers must go to the field to ensure these are implemented.

Neerja Chowdhury: An important issue for your government is air pollution. Do you have an action plan to solve this problem?

We are making a comprehensive future plan. We are paving pucca roads, end-to-end repair, to ensure dust does not rise. Secondly, through our new EV policy, in the next two-three years, 100 per cent of public transport will be converted to EV. We want to provide incentives to those who buy private two- or four-wheeler EVs. Also, Delhi’s population is a major issue. In the last 10-15 years, the population of Delhi-NCR has tripled and the number of vehicles has tripled. Topographically, Delhi is like a valley. When the wind doesn’t blow, especially in December and January, pollution becomes visible because there are many high-rise buildings in Noida and Gurgaon blocking the air flow. We promise that in the next four years, no work will be left undone from the government’s side to solve the pollution crisis.

Kaunain Sheriff: What is the reform that you are looking at which will change Delhi’s pollution? Are EV and road infrastructure the two big reforms?

Yeah, EV and roads are two main things. Every city has its own holding capacity. When it breaks that, then you cannot build so many roads that it holds 50 million people. You cannot build so many roads and flyovers. Roads and flyovers also have their own limitations. Currently, in India, growth is happening in villages and in our Tier B-Tier C cities since people are staying there now. It is not like everyone is getting some work here in Delhi. Right now, many people come here for the sake of freebies. Our city, too, has a holding capacity. How much can it hold? How many roads and infrastructure can we build? How much can the entire DTC fleet take, 8,000 to 15,000? That, too, has a capacity. Those 15,000 buses also, if they come on the road, then they too will cause traffic jams. So currently our main focus is on building good road infrastructure, new flyovers and having good connectivity. These old diesel and petrol vehicles, that have reached end-of-life, should slowly be removed from the roads. Many vehicles come to Delhi, from outside from our neighbouring states and they all cross Delhi. Right now, in other states the end of life for vehicles is 10 or 15 years. We are working on all this.

Kaunain Sheriff: What are the discussions you are having with neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, especially for bus connectivity and EVs?

Our chief minister and other ministers have sat down with our neighbouring states and discussed that no diesel vehicle or old vehicles should come into Delhi. Everyone has given their respective targets and timelines. After that, we will not allow these vehicles into Delhi.

Gayathri Mani: You have been a two-time MP. You did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Then, in 2025 you chose to contest from a seat, which AAP considered it as a safe seat and no one from BJP wanted to fight? Why & how did you take the decision?

I always wanted to defeat Kejriwal. When I was MP from West Delhi, I challenged Kejriwal several times to come and fight against me from this seat but he didn’t accept my invitation to fight in West Delhi, So I went to fight him on his seat… I always knew that I would defeat him which is why I personally asked Amit

Shah ji for this seat, even though he suggested I fight from my father’s (Sahib Singh Verma) seat (Shalimar Bagh). But, I told him I don’t want to contest from a safe seat… He tried to convince me several times and even showed me a survey that said Kejriwal was 22 per cent ahead, but I assured him that I would win, and now the job is done.

Ankita Upadhyay: The water crisis in Delhi is severe. What are you doing about clean water?

It’s not that we get complaints from all over Delhi. There are 8-10 identified areas like Kirari, Sangam Vihar, Deoli and Najafgarh from where we get regular complaints about less or dirty water. We don’t get such complaints from Shalimar Bagh or Rohini.

Ankita Upadhyay: But there are areas in south Delhi too that face a water crisis.

We have identified places that are facing problems. Our water management is not proportionate so we are working on its rationalisation. Previously, ministers like Manish Sisodia would take more water for their areas, leaving neighbouring areas with less water. We are balancing this based on population, but it requires laying new networks. Delhi’s water leakage is 40 per cent, while the world average is 8-12 per cent. We are working to reduce this Non-Revenue Water (NRW) by fixing 50-100 year old pipelines and installing new tubewells. If we manage leakages, the current water is sufficient for the population. We are also paying for the Renuka Dam in Himachal Pradesh, which will be completed in 2031. But to be able to accept that extra water we need to have enough plants so we are also upgrading our water treatment plants so that we have the capacity to store and supply extra water when it arrives. In 11 years, there wasn’t a single project over Rs 5 crore with Delhi Jal Board. We have started that work now.

Gayathri Mani: What is the short-term plan for the summer?

We are talking to UP and Haryana governments. We are offering them our treated STP water for their farmers’ irrigation in exchange for fresh drinking water. Our treated water is now very clean (BOD below 10) and can be easily used for farming. Additionally, we are laying separate pipelines for gardening and parks so that fresh drinking water is saved.

Gayathri Mani: Since AAP lost the elections, neither Arvind Kejriwal nor LoP Atishi ji are visible. Only Saurabh Bhardwaj seems to be active. So how do you see the Opposition (AAP) after the election?

I have always said that Kejriwal ji came without any hard work and he has now run away to Punjab. He came out of a movement, people fell for what he said and they had a government for 11 years. Ideally, he should have brought up people’s grievances in front of us and fought with us. He is not a leader who stands by people in their joys and sorrows. Those who looted Delhi left as soon as they lost power.

Alok Singh: When AAP was in power, we had seen clashes between AAP and BJP because the Delhi police wasn’t under AAP. What about now? Because crime hasn’t reduced in Delhi. And second, what about cleaning the Yamuna? By when can we expect this to be done?

The reason the Yamuna is dirty is that Delhi produces 1,000 MGD (million gallons per day) of sewage but we only have 550 MGD of treatment capacity. We are increasing this capacity to 1,500 MGD looking at the next 40-50 years.

We are also planning to lay sewer networks at places where there aren’t any and connect them to our STPs so that dirty water doesn’t go into Yamuna. Regarding the froth, the Yamuna is 28 km long, and froth only occurs in the last 2 km because of the 12-foot fall at the Okhla and Shahdara drains. We are talking to Haryana and UP to ensure they don’t dump untreated industrial waste into the Najafgarh and Shahdara drains. And we are making STP plants to treat unclean water.

Regarding law and order, it wasn’t the first time that there were different governments at the Centre and the State. This lack of coordination was there only in Kejriwal’s time because he only wanted to play blame-game politics. But yes, the law and order in Delhi must improve and for that we are providing funds to the Delhi Police for CCTV cameras and any other assistance they need.

Dheeraj Mishra: Road accidents are a major problem in Delhi. Will PWD take action against contractors for road engineering faults that cause accidents?

We are making conditions even stricter than NHAI. We are studying accident spots with consultants and traffic police to make changes. Based on their feedback, we are making the required changes so that the same mistakes are not repeated. In a year or a year-and-a-half, you will see beautiful and safe roads in Delhi.

Gayathri Mani: What is being done about encroachment? The encroachment drive was quite active when you came to power but now it has slowed down.

We are conducting encroachment drives secretly without telling the newspapers. If we tell you, stays are obtained from courts and protests start, which stops the work. You will soon see the change on the roads.