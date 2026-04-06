‘Coaching culture trains students to game exams, not build concepts’: IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare at Idea Exchange

IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare on why policy, and not intent, will determine the pace of India’s energy transition, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on IIT graduates, and tackling caste discrimination on campus. This session was moderated by Pallavi Smart, Principal Correspondent, The Indian Express.

Pallavi Smart: You have spent decades working on energy systems and decarbonisation. A lot of your work is on industrial energy use. What is keeping the industry from going for clean energy solutions?

When you talk about sustainability, there are three aspects: environmental, economic and social. Unless all three come together, nothing really progresses.

Many times, environmental activists or researchers will say something is environmentally sustainable. However, industry looks at whether it is economically sustainable. That creates a constant give-and-take. There are also some groups — call them ‘crazy’ (more committed to environmental sustainability) — who push forward regardless. For example, we developed a solar thermal concentrator boiler and were able to sell it to such groups. But even then, environmental sustainability and economic sustainability are often in conflict, and ultimately industry makes its own decision.

So, the key question becomes: how do you convert environmental sustainability into economic sustainability? That is where policy plays a role.

Social sustainability adds another layer of complexity. There are many technologies that we feel should be adopted socially but are not. Take solar PV, for instance—it is ideal for rural areas, yet it is not widely adopted.

For example, in New York, there is a regulation that sets a cap on carbon dioxide emissions per square foot. If emissions exceed the cap, there is a $460 fine per ton of extra CO₂. This converts environmental sustainability into economic sustainability. If reducing emissions costs less than $460 per ton, industries will invest; otherwise, they will pay the fine.

Story continues below this ad

Still, not all environmentally sustainable technologies are economically viable today. Many conventional systems are subsidised. For example, the transportation cost for coal used in power generation is supported by rail subsidies. In contrast, if I develop a solar concentrator that runs a boiler, all costs are part of my technology. So I am competing against subsidised systems.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil) Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

This is why we argued that solar boilers should also receive subsidies. We proposed a subsidy per square metre, since each square metre could save nearly one barrel of oil per year. That translates into foreign exchange savings, and we argued that at least 10 per cent of that value should be returned as a subsidy.

Overall, this is a complex domain involving environmental and economic sustainability, conventional energy systems and subsidies. One argument is to remove all subsidies altogether but that is very difficult to implement today.

On why the industry is not going for clean energy solutions | ‘When you talk about sustainability, there are three aspects: environmental, economic and social. Unless all three come together, nothing really progresses’

Mohamed Thaver: Do you think India is ready for mechanisms like the New York-style carbon tax? And is the lack of subsidies for technologies like solar a major issue?

Story continues below this ad

India does provide subsidies, though they are more focused on solar PV than on solar thermal or other renewable technologies. When people talk about solar, they usually mean PV but the renewable landscape is broader.

Solar PV is capital-intensive, so access to low-interest financing through green funds acts as a subsidy. There have also been forms of cross-subsidisation, though their current status may vary.

The government is experimenting with different approaches. For example, solar pumps in rural areas have received support. However, many emerging technologies such as solar-powered HVAC systems or ice storage fall outside current subsidy frameworks.

There are also policy tools, including carbon taxes and renewable purchase obligations, where power distribution companies must source a certain percentage of energy from renewables. In such cases, adoption is driven by regulation rather than economics. However, research is required to expand this to newer and more diverse technologies.

Story continues below this ad

Pallavi Smart: India aims to reach 500GW of renewable energy by 2030. But with its reliance on solar and imports, is this target realistic?

Solar PV is a major component but it is only one of the renewable energy sources. India is also expanding domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence. Other sources will play a key role. Wind energy, though location-dependent, has strong potential. Biomass and waste-to-energy are also important. In areas such as Delhi and Gurugram, waste is increasingly being processed and combined with agricultural residue to generate power.

So, there are many avenues for generating energy that can replace fossil fuels. These efforts are already underway. However, there are constraints such as awareness and reliability. In many cases, renewable initiatives are driven by small or mission-led efforts rather than large, professional systems. For example, solar cooking. An environmentalist will obviously be interested in it. But can it be explored for professional use? The challenge is to make such solutions widely adoptable with a professional approach.

Overall, achieving the target is doable but it requires participation from everyone and a change in societal habits. Stronger policy interventions may be needed.

On anxiety over ai replacing coding skills | ‘IIT students will not face a problem because someone will always be needed to employ AI, improve AI and work on it. More generally, those who understand AI will replace those who do not’ Story continues below this ad

Ritika Chopra: You have been a student at IIT Bombay, then a faculty member and now, the director. What changes have you seen in student culture — for better or for worse?

Student facilities and freedoms have improved significantly. What has worsened is the level of expectations — from parents, peers and students themselves — leading to greater pressure.

IIT Bombay has become highly sought after, partly because of its strong ecosystem and student interactions. But this brand value has also attracted students who are more interested in being associated with IIT Bombay rather than genuinely interested in engineering or learning technology. This also fuels unhealthy comparisons. For example, stressing over marginal salary differences like Rs 48 lakh vs Rs 50 lakh.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil) Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Student life has also evolved with technology: mobile phones, social media and Covid-19 have increased isolation and changed habits, making the environment more complex. It is a broader social issue beyond the institute alone.

Story continues below this ad

The ‘coaching culture’ is another factor. Students are often told that cracking the entrance exam is the hardest part and life at IIT will be easy. In reality, students need to change their approach, enjoy learning and adapt. I have seen cases where students struggled a lot after joining. For example, one became addicted to gaming and failed most first-semester courses, requiring close intervention. The coaching culture also trains students to ‘game’ the exam, which includes identifying wrong answers in multiple choice questions (MCQ), rather than building true conceptual understanding and logical thinking. This approach does not work in the IIT system, where deeper understanding is required. I do not have a problem with coaching systems or with parental expectations in general, as long as they are constructive. But when coaching focuses on ‘gaming’ the system or when parents expect constant weekly performance updates, it becomes a problem.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil) Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Sadaf Modak: With growing anxiety over AI replacing coding skills, how are you preparing students for an AI-driven future?

I do not think IIT students will face a problem because someone will always be needed to employ AI, improve AI and work on it. If AI is used to design bridges, for instance, a lot of work still needs to be done. IIT students can take on such roles.

Those focused only on coding may need to adapt. However, there will be significant work in developing AI, creating tools, validating them and organising data. More generally, those who understand AI will replace those who do not.

On IITs attracting Global talent | ‘To move from excellence to breakthrough research, we need to identify key areas, build strong groups with faculty, students, infrastructure and programmes and then bring in top international experts’ Story continues below this ad

Shubhangi Khapre: Should IITs encourage non-core pathways or focus on core engineering research?

The distinction between core and non-core itself needs to be examined. Many alumni in the US West Coast are in technology roles that can be considered core. On the East Coast, many work in financial markets but use technical skills, making their roles interdisciplinary.

Data shows that around 40 per cent of graduates are in core jobs and about 40–46 per cent are in software roles. Software work itself, like designing systems or modelling turbines, can be core .

Even areas like financial analytics or organic farming can involve technical thinking. The key ability of IIT graduates is their approach: understanding problems deeply and working collaboratively.

Story continues below this ad

There are also practical constraints. Many students go into placements immediately due to financial pressures.

At the same time, entrepreneurship is growing. Rather than strictly categorising roles, the focus should be on how students apply their skills.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla: There are growing concerns that caste-based discrimination — sometimes even in subtle ways such as discussions around ranks that may indirectly identify students from reserved categories — contributes to student distress on IIT campuses. How does IIT Bombay address such concerns?

The assumption that caste-based discrimination plays a dominant role in everyday student issues is not entirely accurate. Students come from diverse backgrounds and enter a shared environment. While isolated incidents may occur, there is no consistent pattern of systemic discrimination in daily campus life. Support systems have been strengthened. Meetings with SC/ST students are organised, where successful individuals from similar backgrounds engage with them and offer guidance.

Student distress stems from multiple factors — relationships, validation, social media pressures and communication challenges. Other forms of exclusion also exist. To address this, interventions like the ‘Flourishing Hub’ have been introduced, focusing on social skills, career awareness, sleep and addiction.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil) Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Amitabh Sinha: Are IITs today in a position to attract international talent — not just Indians settled abroad but also non-Indian students and faculty — at a level comparable to leading global institutions such as Chinese universities? Can this help improve global ranking for IITs?

We are already attracting some level of foreign talent. For example, we have around five to six faculty members who are foreign nationals by passport and non-Indian origin. We also regularly host visiting professors from abroad who come for short durations.

However, to move from excellence to breakthrough research, we need to systematically identify key areas, build strong groups with faculty, students, infrastructure and programmes, and then bring in top international experts to work closely within these groups. This kind of integration can help take research to the next level.

In terms of rankings, foreign faculty and international students currently form a small percentage — around 5 per cent — and may not be the most critical factor. Instead, improving research output, citation and translation of research into real-world applications is more important.

For international students, attracting students from regions like Southeast Asia such as Indonesia and Sri Lanka, is seen as more relevant. This can also contribute to improving rankings. At the same time, the diversity within India itself already provides significant exposure and learning.

While attracting foreign talent is important and efforts are ongoing, the primary focus remains on strengthening research, improving its impact, enhancing student well-being and transforming teaching into a more engaging learning experience.

Alok Deshpande: Do you think global ranking systems are truly useful?

If other IITs participate in rankings, then we also have to participate. In some countries, like Germany, institutions choose not to engage much with rankings but that is a different context. Also, each ranking system uses a different parameter and has its own set of issues.

At our institute, we have created a structured approach toward rankings, including a dedicated role for strategy. This helps in organising data, defining clear metrics and bringing discipline into various processes. For example, if publications are a focus area, there is a clear way to track and improve them through coordination with relevant departments.

So, ranking does provide a framework with targets and structure, which can be useful. However, they are not everything. A change in ranking — whether it goes up or down — does not fundamentally affect how we view our work.

At a broader level, there is also a national perspective, where it is important for India to have a certain number of institutions within top global rankings.

Nayonika Bose: There have been instances of events and talks being cancelled or restricted on campuses in recent years. Do you think educational institutions have become more cautious about what is said on campus? And are they facing any external pressure that may lead to such restrictions or self-censorship?

I do not think so, but intention matters. That can be questioned. There is nothing against academic freedom but that does not mean that one can say anything about anyone and claim it as freedom. Of course, we should be sensitive but there should also be a clear intention, and it should not be against anybody. If you are insulting someone or something and citing academic freedom, that cannot be tolerated. One can put up a new idea — no issues, we are open to it — but I will always ask, ‘What is the logic?’

Pallavi Smart: There has been ongoing discussion about reducing dependence on the JEE for admission to IITs. What is the current status of these efforts?

Discussions are ongoing at the Joint Admission Board (JAB) but the aim is not to eliminate JEE but to strengthen it. The focus is on introducing more numerical and application-based questions that better test conceptual understanding.

Given the large number of candidates, evaluation must remain computerised for timely results. Within this constraint, efforts are underway to reduce reliance on MCQs. For example, students may enter numerical answers directly instead of selecting options, which will limit guess-work by students.

More advanced formats such as step-by-step problem-solving questions are also being explored. However, their implementation is challenging due to technical constraints like large-scale evaluation and system limitations. AI could help in the future; it is not yet reliable enough for high-stakes assessment. For now, incremental changes are being introduced each year to make the exam more analytical while retaining its scale.

Deepto Banerjee: What role can regional languages play in engineering education?

Offering engineering education in vernacular languages in IITs is a possibility in the long term but not immediately. One of the biggest challenges is the availability of textbooks in regional languages. Efforts are underway to translate textbooks using AI systems like BharatGen but these translations still need validation. This remains a major bottleneck. But I do not think students studying in regional languages will face a handicap. I myself studied in Marathi until the 10th standard and then transitioned to English without difficulty. The key is to remain open, learn the required language and build confidence.