We are no longer chess players from mythology; someone bespectacled who is slightly old. Now chess is seen as a fairly young sport: Viswanathan Anand

Nihal Koshie: You played back-to-back events in Poland and Norway and are scheduled to play in Lyon and Dortmund. So is Vishy Anand, at 52, planning to make a full-fledged comeback?

Well, I will play as often as I can, but select tournaments. I will not play tournaments that require huge commitment — like the World Championship cycle. But events that I can somehow fit into my schedule and I find interesting. It will be less chess than I used to play, but nonetheless, I still enjoy it very much.

Nihal Koshie: Can you talk about beating Magnus Carlsen, and also the ninth round against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, where you made an error and videos showed a lot of emotion from you?

So, against Carlsen, I had a winning position in the Classical, which would have been worth much more. I would’ve got the full three points, it would’ve been a three-point lead in the tournament, and that was a huge missed opportunity. (Against) Mamedyarov, I simply missed a certain thread, and after I made it, I saw it. And I was so disgusted with myself that I just decided to resign. And the worst thing is when he came and sat down, at first, he seemed very confused. By then, I felt really stupid, because I understood I had resigned prematurely, and I could have at least had the sense to go to the other room and wait for him to see. Maybe, he would have played instantly and I would have gotten away with it. I was so shaken by it that I resigned and this was quite emotional.

Nihal Koshie: You are calm and collected in public, but does Vishy Anand vent? And do you ever identify say with tennis players who throw their racquets?

I feel like doing those things, it’s just that I restrain myself. And I was quite angry and I knew I would have a bad night’s sleep (after resigning against Mamedyarov), I knew the next day I would be irritable. But you know you still have a game, and if you lose that as well, you will feel even worse. So, there are times when I mentally break a racquet but I haven’t physically done it yet.

Nihal Koshie: Have you thrown things, ever?

In my room, sure. But nothing that really breaks. I mean nothing exciting. I can throw a pen on the bed or fling a key across the room. And nowadays, they don’t even give you those keys. They give these key cards. What can you do with a key card? It’s like the joke goes: in the old days, you could slam a phone on the receiver, but now what can you do with a mobile phone? Just punch the keypad!

Mihir Vasavda: Chess players sit quietly most of the time, but we saw Carlsen’s reaction when Nepo (Ian Nepomniachtchi) blundered in the 2021 World Championship match and the famous Garry Kasparov blunder against you in 1996. Do you have a favourite meltdown of a chess player during a match?

There are times in games when I make a blunder and open my eyes. I shake my head and am furious with myself. That’s as much as you permit yourself. I have seen some spectacular expressions from Kasparov, for instance. Famously, the Rapid game that I played against him in 1996, the fact that we still have it on video is very nice. Carlsen will sometimes fall and look up, there are people who look disgusted with themselves, they shake their head, you can see they are cursing themselves. They fidget, they do all these things, but it has never gotten violent so far.

Sandip G: What are the challenges of playing chess at 52?

As is the case with many things in life, some things happen gradually. It’s not like some things change from the age of 49 to the age of 50. It had been happening over time. So you get used to it, but over the years I noticed that certain kind of mistakes recur more often. Your calculation is not so exact. But you notice that over time you cut yourself more slack; you overcompensate in other areas that you can. If you keep working on chess, you are able to learn new things and that compensates for a lot of other things. So, if you are able to work on new areas, your brain remains fresh and it still works.

Sandip G: Is it becoming more emotional with experience?

I don’t think I have become more emotional as I have aged. The only thing I can say is that I continue to keep it inside. I have always been irritated, even when I was 22-23, and ridiculous when I blundered. Nowadays I just shake my head, do those small gestures that are permitted. You are cursing yourself inside and know that night’s sleep is going to go. You know a certain amount of pain you are going to go through. But the thing is, once you play another game, the previous one goes away very fast. So you are also experienced. And it’s true that if something has happened many, many times in your life, you stop overreacting.

Sandip G: You will mentor the Indian team at the Chess Olympiad and you are also a mentor at the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy, with Praggnanandhaa, Gukeshand Vaishali, all of whom started playing in the post-computer era with powerful engines. How fast are these kids and what are the major changes?

I would say it’s fairly similar to how I work and how they work. The only thing is that the younger generation soaks it up much more easily because there’s nothing that they had to relearn or unlearn. And also, when a new idea contradicts a lot of chess knowledge and theory, it takes a while for me to accept it. I think it’s easier for them to accept these things because they are not so steeped in old knowledge.

Sandeep Dwivedi: Normal people have fear of writing a math paper and the paper is blank and we don’t know any of these questions… What are your nightmares like?

I do get nightmares. You learn to avoid painful memories. You put them away. After a while, you find your brain is trying to forget them. The most painful ones, when I look at them again, it hurts just as much, even after many years. But you get on with it. Somehow the best way to cure a bad game is to play a good one. And once you play a good one, then it allows you to emotionally settle down and get on with it. Like you mentioned maths as a subject, if you develop a fear, you feel something like ‘I’m not good at this’, then it becomes much more deep-rooted and it never goes away.

Nihal Koshie: You are in the running for the post of deputy president of FIDE. Do you believe a sportsperson can be a good administrator?

Yes, I do. The assumption that sports people can’t be good at running the sport and or the only people who can run a sport are sportspeople — those two assumptions are flawed. It’s good to have sportspeople and their opinions, but by no means should they be the only people who should be heard. You should listen to other people, even if it seems to violate your dogma or things you deeply believe in because it’s outsiders’ perspective. If you are talking to a fan or an outsider with a remote perspective on the game, then you have to understand what is it that attracts them to the game. So, it’s good to get perspective.

Nihal Koshie: The current president, Arkady (Dvorkovich), is the former deputy Prime Minister of Russia and has close links with the Kremlin. Also, Ukraine is a strong chess-playing nation and I’m sure you have friends over there. Did you get any negative feedback when you decided to contest as part of the Dvorkovich panel?

We know Arkady’s background but he has shown through his actions since February that he is able to act as a FIDE president and represent players all over the world. He’s able to separate it from his feelings inside. He’s Russian, so he has feelings but he has mentioned multiple times that he felt for the Ukrainians and what they were going through. He has come out against the war. I feel that he has shown he is sufficiently independent of Russia. But he lives there with his family, which means he’ll keep going back and forth. I have had no negative experiences with Ukrainian players. I have met quite a few of them and they’ve acted normally. They understand that this wasn’t something any one of us was responsible for and they are trying to cope the best they can.

Sriram Veera: In 1998, the Anatoly Karpov game — you had come from Groningen, Netherlands — you didn’t have any flight bookings or hotels but you played this crazy game and lost in the tie-breaker. You were sitting with your wife and then he made a comment that ‘Vishy is a nice guy but he doesn’t have the character to win’. That hit you hard and then 2000 happened and you won in New Delhi. How did that incident motivate you?

I think that was one of the moments I realised that nobody owes being nice to you. Nobody owes you any favours, and especially when a title or something big is on the line, you have to develop a thick skin if you want to be out there. It is why a couple of years later I continued in that vein even when the Prague reunification wasn’t going my way. It was clear that I was not going to find a spot. My attitude was: I’m going to walk away and with my results, I’ll make my point. Not that I’m going to sit here and beg. It certainly helped me in my matches later on with (Vladimir) Kramnik, and (Veselin) Topalov, and the way you approach negotiations. You don’t approach negotiations as two people trying to be fair. Again, let’s be clear. I may have a feeling I was fair and correct to other people but maybe they disagree. Also, when you are playing someone you start to see ghosts everywhere. Now, to be honest, even when I read this, it doesn’t move the needle anymore inside. Even if I read the same thing, it’s like watching two war veterans when they are 80 years old. They can’t get worked up. Once upon a time, they might’ve said ‘I’m gonna kill the other guy’ but you simply can’t be bothered. I don’t think about things with Karpov. Though those impressions remain. You can’t dwell on the past, and I had so many good results after that. I played my own career. Karpov hardly played for anything after that.

Sriram Veera: Is the pendulum still loaded so much against the challenger rather than the champion?

A champion can still nudge his way into a few choices first. But the challenger will be offered a pretty fair deal. There is no more a privilege of making a draw. If you make a draw, you play tiebreaks. Many of these changes happened because of previous results. So, I can say that the era when Karpov could do what he did, has disappeared. In fact, if I have to explain to someone what privileges Karpov got, I’ll have to explain that those privileges existed first of all to these youngsters. And then ‘can you believe that Karpov could get all these privileges’ and they’ll still give me a baffled look. It’s like telling people that once upon a time you would book your telephone, wait six months and then they would give it to you. Can you believe it? That era passed. But a lot of things of that era have passed — the Soviet domination passed, the Soviet Union disappeared. So many things that I thought were permanent features in my childhood, just disappeared.

Shamik Chakrabarty: Your emergence coincided with the tail-end of the Cold War. Has the lack of political punch taken the sheen out of high-profile chess rivalries?

Yes, (Bobby) Fischer-(Boris) Spassky was the pinnacle of chess’ Cold War rivalry. And there was some echo of that even in a match between a Soviet defector and a Soviet champion or someone like Kasparov who doesn’t fit in and a Karpov who fits in completely… you were still able to take sides. Every journalist who was sent to cover chess, even if he couldn’t follow chess, he could write a few lines about the KGB, mention that some spies are standing here, some standing there and mention bugs and microphones and a few conspiracy theories and he could finish his article and send it to the paper and everyone loved it. Once that was removed, it kind of left a certain vacuum but new storylines have emerged. We are no longer chess players from mythology; which is someone bespectacled sitting in front of a computer who is slightly old. Now chess is seen as a fairly young sport with all sorts of talented youngsters. Each one is an interesting charismatic character. Just to mention, the last two world champions have been Indian and Norwegian, neither possible even 30 years back. The sport has moved on and we don’t need the Cold War thing anymore but it took a while because some new storyline had to emerge.

Shivani Naik: Does the writing of the sport need a fresh vocabulary?

The vocabulary we have is good enough but new forms of describing the game have already emerged. The streaming revolution has thrown in a new way of looking at chess. Streamers sound very different to what I am used to hearing about chess. And clearly every new fan base we are able to connect with will bring its own way of describing the game. I would say evolution is already happening. Now we are often compared to gamers, we are often seen on Twitch and YouTube. All these areas didn’t even exist five years ago for us. The formats, time controls and all those things are changing very fast. One big difference now is that journalists have the best information about the game because as long as they are sitting with the computer they know, at least, what the best moves were and the mistakes the players made. So inevitably it will change the way they describe the game as well.

Shivani Naik: Have you ever played sentimentally, like thinking, today I don’t feel like sacrificing a pawn or being attached to particular pieces?

There are moves that make me uncomfortable and there are moves that are comfortable. The uncomfortable ones I have to force myself to make. Unfortunately, if the computer says something is good, it is probably right and it is your job to understand why. One of the things of modern chess is that you are forced to understand what the computer is saying. Still, your personal preferences play a huge role.

Mihir Vasavda: Magnus Carlsen has already said that he may opt-out of defending his world championship title. If that happens, what kind of impact will it have on the Classical format?

We have not had a situation like this since Bobby Fischer. Fischer quit the game and ran away. Carlsen, as I understand it, still wants to play other events but he won’t play this one. My tendency is to believe him and that he is serious. But also when the moment comes to actually doing it, he will hesitate because it is a big step. It will hurt the game for a while because after all you are losing a champion and it is a very strange transition. But eventually, people will move on and the game will go on.