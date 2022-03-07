Continuing education: Night at the School

Vishwas Kamble, 45, lost his job during the pandemic as the company where he was working shut down. With most potential employers demanding a Class X pass certificate, Kamble has taken admission at Kirti Night School in Shivdi in order to be able to sit for the exam. Every day, after getting relieved from his odd jobs at different offices at Nariman Point, he rushes to his school where classes begin at 6.30pm.

Compelled to work in a cake shop to support his family, Ranjit Jadhav, 17, from Chandivali has no time to attend school during the day. With hopes of a better future in his heart, Jadhav studies in Class VIII of Rammanohar Lohia Night School in Sakinaka.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For countless people like Kamble and Jadhav, night schools seem to be the only viable option to improve their future prospects. These schools, however, are now being destroyed by a toxic combination of budget cuts and political neglect.

History of Night Schools in Maharashtra

While it is said that the first night school in Maharashtra was started by reformer Jyotiba Phule in 1885 near Pune, a committee set up by the Maharashtra government in a 1964 report stated that the first recorded night school was started by Bhikoba Laxman Chavan in 1876 under the guidance of the Theistic Association of Bombay. Night schools saw a proliferation post 1954, with nearly 152 schools being set up across the state.

The number slowly increased to 210 with Mumbai having the highest number of night schools at 150. However, neglect of night schools has seen a large number of them shutting down and at present, there are 165 such schools in the state of which 120 are in Mumbai in which 24,080 students are enrolled. The total staff strength at these schools is 555 and only 57 of the schools have a principal.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the ideal teacher to student ratio is 1:35. In night schools, however, the average teacher-student ratio is 1:43.

Neglect of Night Schools

Over the years, night schools in Maharashtra have seen neglect with many having no teachers or support staff. A number of schools are also facing problems of paying rent for hired spaces from which they operate.

“These schools have been bridging the gap in society by providing opportunities to the have-nots. But now, unfortunately, nobody is paying attention to them,” said Ashok Belsare, a member of Shikshak Bharti Teachers’ Association and advisor to the Night School Headmasters’ Association.

“Demographic of students of night schools is such that it requires more experienced and knowledgeable teachers who will help them understand the concepts sooner and prepare for studies. A night school has responsibilities like every other regular school and more but half the time in comparison. Many of the students are much older in age and are coming back to studying after a long gap. This requires expertise in teaching. But currently, night schools are practically running without teachers, forget experts or qualified ones,” added Belsare, who worked as a principal at Pragati Night School, Saat Rasta, for 32 years. He is now part of an organisation which runs Unnati Night School in Kalyan.

Belsare said his school is running with just one teacher who is juggling the roles of teacher, principal, clerk and peon. Multiple applications to the government requesting more teachers have led to no results.

Even the appointment of teachers is done in a haphazard manner. For example, a science teacher might get appointed in a place that has the requirement for an English teacher.

At Shivaji Night School in Bhoiwada, as many as 40 students are dependent on just one teacher – J Patale. Patale is a language teacher with expertise in Marathi but the curriculum has nine subjects, including science and mathematics. “I use video tutorials available in the public domain for mathematics and science. But just watching videos is not enough; students do have doubts. Thankfully some old/retired teachers have agreed to stay connected with students through WhatsApp groups for solving doubts,” said Patale.

For students, though, online class is hardly a suitable option. “It is not that I do not have access to the device but I do not have time to sit in front of it and learn. I need teachers’ intervention. When my education stopped in 1997 after failing Class X; schools, curriculum – everything was very different. I joined night school for teacher’s guidance, otherwise appearing as a private candidate was also an option,” said Kamble. Rekha Ubale, a 43-year-old Bhandup resident, said, “Board exams are just a month away and I do not feel prepared for it. We have just one teacher and one principal — the latter teaches Maths and the former takes English and History subjects. Everything else is just being managed somehow. Others in class are younger and so, can grasp from videos and other platforms. But I am still struggling even after not missing a single class.”

Problems faced by Teachers

Just like their students, night school teachers, too, are seen struggling with several issues. Besides being overburdened with work, they are faced with financial challenges. “The approved positions in night schools are very few. Many schools are running without a principal. Due to haphazard appointments of teachers, one ends up teaching all subjects for all classes in a school. Absence of subject expert teachers means loss of students in that certain subject,” said Patale.

“Why would students come to night schools if there are no teachers? They would prefer appearing as private candidates and study on their own with minimal help,” said Jaywant Patil, a teacher from Sharda Night School. The enrolment is bound to drop due to this, according to Chandrakant Mhatre, President of Maharashtra Night School Principals Association.

“Shockingly, even as teachers of night schools are government employees, they are not entitled to pension programmes. They are left to struggle as they retire,” said Shashikant Gawas from Masoom — an NGO working for night schools across Maharashtra.

“Initially, night school teachers would do some other job during the day. But a new rule refraining them from doing any other job has put them all in a very difficult condition,” said Vijaykumar Nimbalkar, principal of Ichalkaranji Night School, who, along with several others, has been proactively pursuing the government to start pension for teachers retiring from night schools.

After the ‘Sanchamanyata’ process as part of which students to teachers ratio was calculated in 2015, teachers who were declared surplus were shifted to night schools. However, due to absence of a proper system for appointments, teachers were made to teach subjects they had no expertise in.

Another blow came in 2017 when the government, objecting to teachers drawing salaries from two jobs, barred those teaching in day schools from working in night schools. “The authorities failed to understand that we had the required conviction and expertise for effective teaching in night school. We did not mind working extra hours for our passion,” said Radhika Mahakal, who taught in a night school for 24 years alongside her job as a day school teacher.

Lockdown struggles for students

Out of 120 night schools in Mumbai, only a handful was able to successfully shift to online mode of teaching. While schools were incapable of making the shift due to infrastructural and manpower limitations, students too faced several constraints in switching to online classes. “I had a device to attend school online but did not have the time for it as I was struggling to make ends meet,” said Kamble, adding the difficulty he faced in online learning also made him lose interest in his studies.

Renuka Pale, who works as housekeeping staff in a mall, is attempting to finish her education at the Gurunanak Night High School. “When coming back to education after a huge gap, we require the presence of a teacher to understand many things. Just learning online was not effective,” she said.

While the older students who were not tech savvy faced teething troubles with online classes, the younger students had their own issues to deal with. One of them is Payal Gupta, 17, who had to shift to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh amid the pandemic. Her focus in life, too, shifted from education to helping her family survive through difficult times. Attending the school online was not really a priority.

The way forward

While the condition of night schools is deteriorating at a fast pace, there are initiatives being launched by private entities to ensure the effective functioning of these schools.

Masoom, the NGO, has been providing many with teachers with the help of donors. “But in the pandemic, our budget also took a hit. Our focus has been providing teachers where they are required the most and attempting to make appointments based on requirements of subject-wise teachers. We also did an experiment wherein some subject teachers can work on rotation, with extra classes on Sunday. But the enrolment of students has seen a drop,” said Nikita Ketkar, CEO of Masoom.

Even as the number of teachers and students has dropped in night schools, they have shown 20% improvement in board exam results. In 2017, 4,349 students appeared for Class X exam of which 2,648 passed with a pass percentage of 60.88. This increased to 80.06% in 2020 when 3,025 students appeared for Class X exam and 2,422 passed.

“This rather calls for more attention toward night school which are really doing a great social service. But they are always ignored. It has been over a decade since there has been any government policy specifically for the welfare of night schools. The night schools need to regain their special status and measures should be taken to safeguard this iconic concept in Maharashtra which has helped many transform lives,” shared Sunil Susare, principal of J C Bhai Sattha Night School in Ahmednagar, adding that the condition of night schools is the same across Maharashtra due to government’s complete apathy towards their plight.

In January, the Maharashtra government set up a 10-member committee headed by school education minister Varsha Gaikwad to look into the issues being faced by night schools, including inadequate staffing.

However, not a single meeting of the committee has been held so far. While speaking to the Indian Express, Samir Sawant, Deputy Secretary, Education department, who is overseeing the committee’s proceedings, said, “The focus is to review the 2017 policy for night schools. The committee will be studying the problems faced by night schools, its teachers and other staff after which a plan of action will be prepared.”

Adding that there is no deadline yet for the committee, Sawant said, “Once the line of action is prepared, we will have clarity on steps required to be taken, which will help in defining the timeline.”