Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs fill up after overnight rain, officials sound high alert

The authorities in Hyderabad released water from the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar Tuesday after heavy overnight rainfall in their catchment areas. Heavy rain also lashed Hyderabad Monday night leaving several low-lying areas inundated. Following the downpour, the state government Tuesday sounded a high alert and directed all officials to ensure there was no loss of human life. Till 3pm Tuesday, eight of the 15 gates of Osmansagar and six of the total 17 gates of Himayat Sagar reservoirs were opened.

According to officials, water level at Osmansagar, with gates opened up to five feet, has almost reached the lake’s full tank level of 1,787.4 feet. At Himayat Sagar, the gates have been opened up to two foot. Meanwhile, water level in Hussainsagar lake in the city, too, has reached the full tank level of 513.48 metre.

The increased inflows in the two reservoirs are a result of rainfall in their catchment areas. As of Tuesday morning, Vikarabad Mandal recorded about 13cm of overnight rainfall. Neighbouring districts of Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri have all reported over 10cm of rainfall in isolated locations. Water let out from these reservoirs, which are located at an elevation of about 100 metre above the city, would naturally flow into Hyderabad, experts said.

Meanwhile, overnight rain across several parts of Hyderabad inundated low-lying areas like Hayathnagar, Amberpet, Saidabad, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Himayathnagar, Nampally, Saroornagar, Serilingampally, Asifnagar, and Uppal. These localities received between 6 and 10cm rain.

After a review meeting Tuesday, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said relief camps have already been identified by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He asked Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to work in close coordination with the GHMC and monitor the water flow into the twin reservoirs that are witnessing heavy inflows from their catchment areas in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts. Considering the situation, people living along Musi river may be shifted to camps, the official said.

Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is in the national capital at present, is closely monitoring the situation in the state. Kumar Tuesday held a teleconference with all district collectors and senior officials to appraise the rainfall situation across the state.

“All officials have to be stationed in their headquarters and any untoward incident has to be brought to the notice immediately for taking necessary action. All the line departments should work in close coordination,” he said.

Heavy rains fall in hyderabad city pic.twitter.com/i7ktFyGZ2z — Abdulla Shaik (@Abdulla01386237) July 26, 2022

The Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued an orange alert for 13 districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, and Sangareddy.