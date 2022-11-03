Hyderabad police seize Rs 1.27 crore unaccounted cash, arrest three Hawala operators

The Hyderabad police apprehended three Hawala operators and seized Rs 1.27 crore unaccounted cash from them Tuesday night. One of the accused, K Phani Kumar Raju, who worked as a collection agent, was caught by the police near Himayathnagar when he was travelling on his scooter with the cash. Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed him and seized the cash.

According to a note from P Radha Kishan Rao, the officer on special duty (Commissioner’s Task Force), Raju confessed during the inquiry that he worked as a collection agent for one Manne Srinivas alias Srinu. The police said he collected Rs 70 lakh from Manne Srinivas and the remaining amount of Rs. 57 lakh from one C. Vishwanath Chetty and was on the way to delivering it to one Paramal at Kavadiguda in Hyderabad.

He was handed over to Narayanaguda police station for further inquiry. Officials said they are verifying the details and are on the lookout for the customer.

The police also caught Manne Srinivas and C Vishwanath Chetty as they failed to give necessary documents for the seized cash and were also handed over to Narayanaguda police station. All three are under arrest and further investigation is on.

Over the last month, more than Rs 13 crore in unaccounted cash has been seized from different parts of Hyderabad.