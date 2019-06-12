Stuck with JPMiles? Here’s how you can convert them to Amazon money

With Jet Airways ending its flying operations for now, frequent flyers have been bothered about what they can do with their leftover JPMiles, before they lapse.

Called the Jet Privilege Private Ltd, the airlines’ frequent flyer programme rewards loyal passengers with JPMiles or reward points, every time travel was made using Jet Airways or partner airlines. The passengers could redeem the loyalty points in exchange for a free flight. With Jet Airways suspending all its operations, the travellers are now stuck in a lurch. However, the cash-strapped airline, in a statement said that the points could still be used to book tickets on partner flights and select hotels.

Apart from this, they can also be gifted or transferred. One of the ways to redeem these JetMiles is to purchase an Amazon Pay gift card and use it for online shopping.

Here’s how you can covert your JPMiles into Amazon Money

* Log on to Amazon.in

* Under the category of gift cards and mobile recharges, look for Amazon Pay gift cards. Here you can convert your reward points to Amazon Pay gift cards

* Click on JetPrivilege option

* You can then purchase a gift card against the JPMiles that you have in your account. A Rs 1,000 gift voucher can be purchased for 5,751 miles.

* You will then be redirected to put in your JPMiles log-in details.

* Once all the details are confirmed, the gift card can be purchased.

* The gift card can then be used for online shopping or to make purchases on Swiggy, Yatra, Bookmyshow among other platforms.

You can also convert them from Jet Privileges website

* Log into your Jet Privileges account

* Under rewards store, look for Amazon digital voucher and redeem your points.

Remember, your points could still be used to book tickets on partner flights and select hotels.