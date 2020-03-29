How to donate money to PM CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced the setting up of Prime Minister Citizen Assurance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). (DD NEWS/PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced the setting up of Prime Minister Citizen Assurance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). (DD NEWS/PTI Photo)

Urging people to contribute in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday announced the setting up of Prime Minister Citizen Assurance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

देशभर से लोगों ने COVID-19 के खिलाफ लड़ाई में सहयोग करने की इच्छा जाहिर की है। इस भावना का सम्मान करते हुए Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund का गठन किया गया है। स्वस्थ भारत के निर्माण में यह बेहद कारगर साबित होगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Here is how citizens and organisations can donate to PM CARES Fund.

Log in to the website pmindia.gov.in and enter the following details.

Name of the Account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

Citizens can make the payment using Debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.), RTGS/NEFT.

India presently has 918 cases of coronavirus, out of which 79 have recovered while 19 have died.

Soon after PM Modi announced the setting up of the relief fund, bollywood actor Akshay Kumar pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore from his savings towards PM CARES Fund. Varun Dhawan contributed Rs 30 lakh to the fund while cricketer Suresh Raina also pledged to contribute Rs 31 lakh. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Fund.

