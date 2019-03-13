Passport online application: How to apply for passport online

With the Ministry of External Affairs’ scheme that allows application of passport from anywhere in India, it has become very easy for a person to apply and get the passport.

Advertising

The scheme, which was launched in June last year on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Diwas, helps a person to apply for a passport from anywhere in India by choosing the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and their desired Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) under the RPO where they wish to submit their application.

For the documents, applicants can submit their Aadhaar card, birth certificate, PAN card with date of birth or transfer/school leaving/matriculation certificate with their DoB as a proof of their birth date.

Here’s how you can apply for a new passport online:

Advertising

STEP 1: Open the passportindia.gov.in page and select the ‘Ordinary Passport’ option in their Online Services portal.

STEP 2: Once you open the page, instructions to submit an online form will be given. Click on the ‘Register Now’ option.

STEP 3: Once you click on it, it will direct you to a page in which relevant information about the applicant needs to be filled. Fill the information and register yourself. Once registered, login with the given ID and password.

STEP 4: When you are logged in, click on the Apply for New Passport link and make sure that you never held a passport of the applied category.

STEP 5: Fill the required details as per the form and click on submit.

STEP 6: Further, click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’. When you click on this, you will be directed to a page where you can choose the mode in which payment can be done. Online payments are mandatory for booking appointments at any Passport Seva Kendra/Passport Office.

Step 7: You can either click on the ‘Print Application Receipt’ and carry the print-out to the Passport Office or an SMS with your appointment details sent to your registered number will be accepted as a proof of your appointment at the Passport Office.

Step 8: Visit the Passport Office where the appointment is made, with all your original documents for verification.

For online submission of form:

Step 1: Download the e-form from the ‘Download e-form’ option available on the homepage.

Step 2: Fill the needed information and click on the ‘Validate and Save’ button. An XML file will be generated which will be uploaded in the system.

Step 3: After generating the file, follow the above mentioned steps in the same way. Start by uploading the XML file in the ‘Upload e-form’ option and proceed to the payment.

Advertising

Step 4: Visit the Passport Office where the appointment is made, with all your original documents for verification.