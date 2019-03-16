Toggle Menu
Jammu & Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik condemns New Zealand mosque shootinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/how-to/jammu-kashmir-governor-satya-pal-malik-condemns-new-zealand-mosque-shooting-5629599/

Jammu & Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik condemns New Zealand mosque shooting

In a message, the Governor expressed shock and anguish over the fatal shooting in which innocent lives were lost, and many were injured. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand, he said.

jammu and kashmir, satya pal malik, jammu kashmir governor, new zealand mosque shooting, christchurch mosque shooting, terrorism, indian express news
Asserting that terrorism has no colour, caste, creed or religion, he said that the whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism.(Source: File)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday strongly condemned the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In a message, the Governor expressed shock and anguish over the fatal shooting in which innocent lives were lost, and many were injured. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand, he said.

Malik said that the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred and there can be no justification for such attacks.

Asserting that terrorism has no colour, caste, creed or religion, he said that the whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished those injured a swift recovery.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IRCTC Train Status: How to track live train running status online on mobile
2 Aadhar card status online: How to check aadhar card status online by mobile number and name
3 Passport online application: How to apply for passport online