IRCTC Train Status: How to track live train running status online on mobile

IRCTC Train Running Status: The Indian Railways has launched several initiatives to improve passengers’ amenities and travel experience. From booking tickets online to tracking the status of a train live are some of these facilities. These facilities help passengers in hassle free travel.

To check your train running status online on your mobile phone, you simply need to follow these steps:

STEP 1: Open https://indianrailways.info and click on the Train Running Status option.

STEP 2: Once the page opens, type in your train number and select the starting date of the train, and click on the ‘SUBMIT’ option.

STEP 3: Once you submit, the page will be redirected to one where information and running status about your train will be given.