How to book IRCTC’s e-wheelchair service: Check details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) E-Wheelchair service facilitates movement of passengers, including senior citizens, differently abled and patients. The wheelchair, which are available free of charge at certain nominated Railway stations in the country, can be booked on ‘first come first served’ basis.

The booking can be done through the Indian Railways’ tourism website (irctctourism.com) by passengers who have a confirmed ticket, RAC or partial WL reservation. There will be no cancellation charges in case the passenger wishes to cancel a confirmed booking of the wheelchair.

In order to book a wheelchair, passengers need to visit irctctourism.com, enter their PNR number and check for availability of wheelchairs. Following this, they will have to fill in the required details and request a booking. Once the booking is done, the applicant can take a print out of the voucher, which will be required at the time of collection of the wheelchair.

The facility has been provided at 22 stations across the country including New Delhi, Agra Cantt, Ahmedabad Jn, Bangalore City Jn, Mumbai CST, Vadodara Jn, Lucknow Jn and Jaipur Jn, to name a few. The collection center from where the passengers can avail the booked wheelchair at each station is also listed on the tourism website of Indian Railways.

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) ranges between a maximum of upto 72 hours in Bangalore to a minimum o f 4 hours at several stations including New Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur among others.

