IRCTC account update online: How to change registered mobile number, email id on IRCTC website

IRCTC Account Update Online: Indian Railways account information can now be updated on the IRCTC website online. Users will now be able to make changes in the registered mobile number and email id on irctc.co.in.

Advertising

Many IRCTC existing users facing issues in changing the personal details in the account can breathe a sigh of relief because of this recent update in the Indian Railways website. However, users can only update the mobile number once a month from 11 PM to 7 PM.

Here is how to make changes in the already existing mobile number on IRCTC website:

# Log in to the IRCTC website with your email Id and password.

# After logging in, click on the User Profile section and select the Update Profile option.

Advertising

# In the next screen, users can find the registered mobile number.

# In this section, users can add the new mobile number.

# Next, click on the submit button and users will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on the updated mobile number.

# Enter the OTP on the website and click on submit OTP button.

# After submitting, users will receive a confirmation message saying “Your Mobile Number Has Been Verified”

Finally, the registered number is updated on the IRCTC website.

Here is how to make changes in the already existing Email Id on IRCTC website:

# Log in to the IRCTC website with your email Id and password.

# After logging in, click on the User Profile section and select the Update Profile option.

# In the next screen, users can find the registered Email Id.

# In this section, users can add the new Email id.

# Re-enter the Email Id for confirmation.

# Next, click on the Update button.

# After clicking on the Update button, users will be automatically logged out from the account.

# Users will receive a confirmation message saying, “ Your E-mail Id is successfully Updated”

Advertising

# Finally, the registered Email id is updated on the IRCTC website.