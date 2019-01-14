IRCTC Account Login: How to create Indian Railway IRCTC account login id and password at www.irctc.co.in

IRCTC Account Login ID: To avoid the hassle of long queues at the ticket counters and decongesting railway stations, Indian Railways came up with the launch of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in 1999. E-ticketing was introduced as its most significant feature among others. Any citizen who wishes to book an e-ticket, make reservations, cancel reservations, book instant tickets (tatkal), or check PNR (passenger name record) number, can do so by creating an account on IRCTC website.

Here is how you can create an account on IRCTC website:

The creation of an account on IRCTC website is absolutely free of cost. Users are required to click on the ‘register’ option in order to create an IRCTC account. Thereafter, you need to fill up the form which asks for information like name, address, e-mail ID, mobile phone number etc.

*Enter the username. The username should be between 4 to 10 characters. Choose a security question and its answer.

*Fill Your Name (First Name, Last Name), Gender, Marital Status, Occupation, Date of Birth.

*Carefully fill up a valid Email – ID and mobile number along with a password of your choice.

*Enter your full address, including the Postal Identity Number (PIN)

*Enter the captcha text from the image > Click on the Submit button. Verify the account.

*Login details, including Username and password, will be sent to your registered email id.

*Check the mobile number that you have provided during the registration and enter the verification code (OTP). After receiving the code, click on the submit at the bottom of the form.

Following the abovementioned instructions will result in the successful creation of your IRCTC account, following which you can avail the benefit of the services offered by the website.