How to order food from eCatering IRCTC

With the objective to improve the quality of food being served in trains, the Indian Railways has launched IRCTC eCatering facility, a service that offers commuters the flexibility to choose various kinds of food. With this service already onboard, the railways now promise to deliver sustenance right at your seat.

How to Order Food

Step 1: To order food online, you have to visit, //www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Step 2: Enter your PNR number

Step 3: Depending on the train that you’re on, you can select food from a list of all the cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants.

Step 4: Now select the mode of payment.

Step 5: After you confirm your order, food will arrive at your coach and seat number on the basis of the PNR you filled in.

More than 500 food outlets, including Domino’s Pizza, Comesum restaurants (in particular, their Executive Lounges in select locations), Zoop, Rail Darbar, are part of this venture. Major stations providing passengers with numerous options are Mumbai Central, Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bangalore City Junction, Chennai Central, Kanpur, Allahabad Junction, Varanasi, Lucknow, Itarsi, Bhopal Junction, and Vijayawada.

