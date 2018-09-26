How to apply for Aadhaar card

Aadhaar is presently the world’s largest biometric and identity database. (File) Aadhaar is presently the world’s largest biometric and identity database. (File)

Even though the Supreme Court struck down some of the provisions of the Aadhaar act 2016, it ruled that Aadhaar is constitutionally valid and serves a bigger interest. The apex court said a person’s rights could not be denied on the ground of lack of the unique ID. While the majority judgment, written by Justice AK Sikri in concurrence with CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld seeding of PAN with Aadhaar, it set aside linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phone numbers. Aadhaar is presently the world’s largest biometric and identity database with 122.56 crore numbers issued to Indian citizens.

Also Read: How to link Aadhaar card to your PAN

For those who haven’t applied for an Aadhaar card yet, here’s how you can get one:

1. Find a nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre and book an online appointment at the official website of UIDAI. Enrolment in all the states/UTs is covered by UIDAI and Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI).

2. Keep handy supporting document such as proof of identity and a proof of address, for example, voter ID card, ration card, PAN card etc.

3. Download an application form and fill all the required details. Then submit the filled application form and the supporting documents at the nearest enrollment centre.

4. A biometric data will be taken by the officials present at the centre once you submit your form. The data will include an impression of fingerprints of both hands, your iris and your photo.

5. After the documents and biometric data is checked and documented, you will receive an acknowledgement slip of your enrolment having a 14-digit enrolment number on it to keep a check on the application status.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd