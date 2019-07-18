Govt will identify and deport each illegal immigrant: Amit Shah

The government will identify illegal immigrants staying on every inch of the country’s soil and deport them as per international law, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He was replying to a query by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Javed Ali Khan on whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in other states as well.

“The member has asked a very good question. The NRC is now being implemented in Assam. It is a part of the Assam Accord. But everyone in the House must have heard the President’s Address…and the manifesto on the basis of which this government has come to power…it had stated that illegal immigrants and infiltrators who are living on every inch of the country’s soil will be identified and they will be deported as par international law,” Shah said.

The BJP’s Sabha election manifesto had promised that it would complete the process of NRC in areas where illegal migration has affected people’s livelihood and employment. “In future, we will implement NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country,” it had said.

Replying to queries, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Central government has received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in Assam. He said a petition signed by about 25 lakh applicants was submitted to the Centre and the President, demanding extension of the deadline to correct anomalies.

Since many genuine names have been left out and many bogus names registered, the government has requested the Supreme Court to extend the time, he said. “There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults,” he said, asserting that the government’s intention is to ensure no genuine citizen is left out of the NRC.

To another question, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Central government will soon come up with two Bills, one to set up fast-track courts to clear the 1.6 lakh pending cases related to crimes against children and another to further strengthen the POCSO act with stringent penal provisions. A proposal will be moved for seeking cabinet approval to amend the two key laws, he said.

Reddy said, “The modification of law will address the need for stringent measures against rising trend of child sex abuse in the country and combat the menace of relatively new kind of crimes.” The government feels that the strong penal provisions will act as a deterrent, he said. “It intends to protect the interest of the vulnerable children in times of distress and ensure their safety and dignity,” the minister said.

When a member pointed out that an NCRB report has shown a rise in crime rate, the minister said reporting of crimes has increased with the launch of online portal after the 2012 gangrape incident. The number of cases registered has also gone up after it was made compulsory for police to register such crimes and investigate them within four months, the minister added.