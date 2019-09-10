E-Challan Status: How to check e-challan status online?

E-Challan Status Online: With the launch of e-challan and e-payment system, traffic violators can pay fine online from anywhere. The new e-challan system and the e-payment gateway was launched in July with 1,000 hand-held devices and Android-based operating system with fully integrated software to help citizens login securely at their convenience and settle violation notices with proof of payment in their daily routine.

The e-challan system is going to be an easy way for people violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which came into effect from September 1, and aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads.

Here’s how to check e-challan status online:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. echallan.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: The official webpage will open

Step 3: to check your E-Challan status look for the option Check Challan Status’ on the right side

Step 4: Click on the Check Challan Status’

Step 5: You will be re-directed to a page

Step 6: Now put the required details and you can check your Challan status there