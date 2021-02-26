Bungalow, car, stability: Goa students get govt jobs pitch

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said there were over 29 central government offices in Goa and they had positions to offer that were open to not just IAS officers.

An attractive starting salary for graduates, a bungalow and a car, and, importantly, no job loss amid the pandemic. These were among the perks pitched to Goan students during a webinar on Thursday to encourage them to apply for central government jobs in the state.

The webinar was also addressed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who spoke about the opportunities in the field. He said the office of the Goa Accountant General had 64 vacancies at the graduate level that were non-transferrable—and yet not a single Goan had applied for these posts. He said there were over 29 central government offices in Goa and they had positions to offer that were open to not just IAS officers.

He said that the ‘Model Career Centre’ of the Goa government, earlier seen as an employment exchange, has now been changed to a pre-counselling centre to educate youth about the employment opportunities in various sectors.