BSES Delhi consumers can exchange old ACs for new energy efficient ones, here’s how

With the intent to promote energy efficient technologies, BSES Yamuna Power Limited has launched an ‘AC Replacement Scheme’. Through the scheme, consumers can exchange old, inefficient, power-guzzling air-conditioners with new energy efficient ones at a discount of up to 53 per cent. The government agency, which aims to reduce power consumption and energy bills, has partnered with manufacturers like Voltas, Godrej, Hitachi and LG for its scheme.

The offer is available for residents of East and Central Delhi. BYPL consumers, who have an AC (upto 3 star) which is in working condition, are eligible to opt for the scheme. There are 10,000 units — of 5 star units — up for grabs at a first-come-first-serve basis. The scheme lasts till May 30, 2019.

As a socially responsible organisation, BSES discoms have been promoting energy conservation aggressively. Taking this commitment to the next level, they have launched limited period ‘AC Replacement Schemes’ in partnership with leading air conditioner manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/X1i8OebbZD — BSES Delhi (@bsesdelhi) June 8, 2018

How to avail the scheme

Consumers who wish to avail the offer can contact the BYPL helpline (011 30079300) or visit a division office. Alternatively, you can also send an email to the company (BYPL.DSM@relianceada.com). Representatives will visit your house and inspect the old AC after which installation of the new one will be done free of cost. Additional requirements, such as installing an extra copper pipe, electrical cable or drain pipe etc, will be charged.

The following documents are required to be eligible for the scheme: proof of address, proof of identity, NOC (in case of tenant) and copy of latest BYPL bill with No Dues Certificate. Four forms will also have to be filled (these are available at http://www.bsesdelhi.com/HTML/BYPL_AC_Scheme.html).

There are multiple payment options, including cash, credit/debit card, online or through EMI.

