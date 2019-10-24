Assembly Election Results 2019: How to watch live coverage of assembly election results on TV channels

Assembly Election Results 2019: Results for the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be declared Thursday. The voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and 90-member Haryana assembly took place on Monday in a single phase.

Advertising

The exit polls have predicted a sweep by the ruling BJP-led NDA in both states. In the state polls held five months after the NDA returned to power at the Centre with a spectacular majority in the general elections, Maharashtra recorded an estimated turnout of 59.08 per cent, down from the 63.38 per cent logged in 2014. Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 65.67 per cent, about 11 per cent less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago.

When is the Assembly Election result 2019?

The results of the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections will be declared on October 24.

What time is the Election Result 2019?

The counting of votes on October 24 will begin as early as 8 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast Election Result 2019?

Advertising

The Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections 2019 results will be broadcast live across all television channels in India.

The results will be broadcast live on Lok Sabha TV, NDTV, India Today and other national and regional news channels.