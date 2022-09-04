scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Weekly Horoscope, September 4, 2022 – September 10, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, September 4, 2022 – September 10, 2022: Sagittarius - In spite of daily ups and downs this can still be a positive period to focus on money matters

horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, September 4, 2022 – September 10, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should be ready to make whatever changes are necessary in your routine, and even to give up a responsibility that has outlived its usefulness. The important thing is to question any and all taboos and not to tie yourself to what you imagine, quite falsely, to be important to other people.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have much to look forward to. Since so many strategic areas of your solar chart are currently being affected, we may surmise that you are on the brink of something big. However, there are still further consultations to come, so never imagine that everything is in the bag.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The family situation is now improving, partly because others are more prepared to see sense, or at least realise that it is much more pleasant to agree than argue. Indeed, you should finally silence your critics at home, yet, only when other people have had their say, will you get your way!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Powerful planets placed in a personal relationship to your ninth solar house indicate that, over the coming weeks, you will be showing the world a wiser, deeper and more hopeful you. There may also be an overseas or long-distance trip to look forward to.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is unlikely that you will be able to make sense of partners’ more extravagant claims. It’s almost as if what is perfectly reasonable one moment appears to be completely pointless the next, so don’t worry about making firm plans. Also, please feel free to change your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Some things in the astrological universe are certain. No doubt certain planetary movements have coincided with changes in your working pattern. Other difficulties develop from the fact that tasks which you thought were finished and done with require further attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a mixed week, with some awkward indications – and many positive ones. Although there should be some reassuring influences, you will have to cope with romantic changes, not to mention alterations in any relationships with children. Once questions at home have been answered, you will be able to get on with social arrangements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Delays are likely, if not inevitable. If romantic affairs are held up, you may be obliged to wait a little while longer. There’s no problem, for passionate planetary influences are approaching fast, and the end of the month holds surprises in store for all secretive Scorpions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In spite of daily ups and downs this can still be a positive period to focus on money matters. Your most extravagant influences are very enticing and, for most of the time, you may spend quite happily without fear of waste or loss. Long-term social prospects remain bright.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One very pleasant relationship between the emotional Moon and passionate Pluto favours all those with great determination, especially if your plans are intensely personal. Press ahead with quiet confidence and outwit all rivals with your superior understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Nobody ever said you have to reveal everything that you are doing! Secrecy is fine, and everyone must understand that you should be allowed to take your time to work out exactly what is best for you. Ultimately, nobody understands as well as you what must now be done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Delicate Venus’ impact on your chart is about to be complicated by energetic Mars, a passionate combination if ever there was one. This is therefore a fine time to deepen your social involvements and take responsibility over partners’ affairs.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:00:06 am
