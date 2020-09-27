Weekly Horoscope, September 27 – October 3, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Gemini, and other signs — check prediction

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr.)

Much of what is important this week takes place behind the scenes, away from public gaze. You have such a reputation for being fussy, but you’ll be so much happier this week if you allow others to go about their daily business without interference. There’ll be plenty of time to carp and criticise next week so, for now, sit back and relax.

TAURUS (21 Apr. – 21 May)

Your social stars are becoming stronger by the day. Confidence, they say, breeds success. This is true but, now that your stars are looking increasingly optimistic, may I advise a little caution. Go into any risky situation with your eyes wide open. Professionally, Tuesday and Wednesday could be your toughest days.

GEMINI (22 May – 21 June)

The most helpful cosmic pattern this week occurs on Wednesday, when the Sun forms a new relationship with Jupiter, a splendid planet which indicates general good fortune. This celestial body also encourages prudence, justice and good manners. On the other hand, reckless actions and unwise speculations can only result in loss.

CANCER (22 June – 23 July)

Undoubtedly, a special time of year is fast approaching. In the meantime, there is still a spot of confusion to clear up, a mystery to resolve, or a lost object to find. Make the most of the current planetary energies and enjoy a favourite fantasy. Even in business, your imagination can show the way forward, so don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.

LEO (24 July – 23 Aug.)

Money matters are due to grow dramatically in importance over the next two weeks. The general trend of events is entirely auspicious, so please exploit all welcome personal offers, opportunities and bargains the moment they arise – and no later! Plus, Venus’ charming and affectionate location can only boost your self-esteem.

VIRGO (24 Aug. – 23 Sept.)

All-in-all this looks like a positive week. Not for the first time your stars are perfectly poised at work. What’s more, you may impress an employer early in the week. You will make all the right choices and charm others with your elegant wit, while your love life will be blessed by your poetic soul.

LIBRA (24 Sept. – 23 Oct.)

A series of helpful planetary patterns are bound to work in your favour, and this could be a quite remarkable moment. Lost objects will be found, delayed decisions will be taken and old friends will turn up – completely out of the blue! You will even, at long last, get an inkling of some very good news indeed. At work, a new responsibility is coming your way.

SCORPIO (24 Oct. – 22 Nov.)

Your instincts are working well, and there are many ways of turning apparent obstacles to your advantage on Monday or Tuesday. One is to spend money judiciously, compensating for any past economies, all the while making it clear to loved ones that you really do care. Health matters will benefit from an improvement in diet.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov. – 22 Dec.)

A number of potent planets will fall exactly in the crucial central portion of your sign, focusing your attention on vital long-term issues. It looks very much as if some sort of major adjustment at home will be the result of pressures which have been building up over recent months. If you have a chance to learn a new skill, do so: you never know when it will come in handy.

CAPRICORN (23 Dec. – 20 Jan.)

Serious Saturn steps up its role in your chart. Think hard about where you must go from here at work, but don’t delay: you have but a narrow window of opportunity during which you may make an effective and realistic choice. In love, all you need is sympathy but, first, partners will need to know that you are right behind them.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan. – 19 Feb.)

You are certainly feeling much more determined and, if all goes according to plan, you will feel greatly relieved that problems which have bedevilled you for so long will finally be laid to rest. However, it is vital that you stand up to other people’s demands and expectations with all the determination that you can muster.

PISCES (20 Feb. – 20 Mar.)

Secretive stars are working in your favour, and some people you know have to learn to be more discreet. However, you must begin to speak your mind more readily, especially now that colleagues, employers and relations will be relying on you to a much greater extent than in the past.

