Weekly horoscope, September 26 – October 2: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Keep going until all your domestic ambitions are accomplished, and put in that extra bit of effort to persuade family members that your plans are the best. Above all, don’t give in to emotional blackmail from those who want life to remain as it is.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It can be tiresome when so many friends and family members look to you for guidance, support and practical assistance. What so few people seem to realise is that you need some timely advice yourself. In fact, there’s no better time than the present to sit down and mull over big changes that have altered your life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s no use feeling sorry for yourself if you’re caught in a ‘catch 22’ situation in relationships, unable to please partners no matter what you do. Look hard and you’ll see that in fact everything is fine over the coming period, and that the problem lies with you and your refusal to break with past patterns.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your dogged pursuit of your deepest ambitions will undoubtedly be responsible for future successes in personal as well as professional fields. Yet your fear of failure all too easily acts as a brake on your many achievements, and you need to keep your eyes on your final goal. Don’t allow distractions to overwhelm you!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A great deal that is in your favour still appears to be going on behind the scenes, although you could be forgiven for imagining that someone is not on the level. However, sometimes your feelings of uncertainty and confusion can get the better of you. Be honest with yourself about your own needs and desires.

VIRGO Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Romantic affairs depend on your reaction to change. If you are determined to hang on to an old lifestyle, with all that it entails, you’ll give yourself a bumpy time at home. Family members may well be justified in their views! There are new developments yet to come and your emotional life could grow more expensive!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ll be spoilt for choice, but this is not the time for indecision. If you really want to make the most of current opportunities in your work, then pull out all the stops and aim for the top. Even if you fall short, you’ll still achieve more than seemed possible a short while ago.

SCORPIO Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ve been going through an extended money-conscious phase lately and, assuming you’ve laid the groundwork well, recent restrictions should lift, paving the way for easier financial circumstances. Family members or close friends may prompt you to throw caution to the wind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your celestial influences are positive but you may feel trapped between a great opportunity and a strange invitation, with new responsibilities facing you whichever way you turn. It’s important to realise that any good fortune is of your own making, partly the result of a long-standing ambition to help other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is the time to open up and go out to seek new friends and interests. Don’t allow imaginary fears or suspicions to hold you back. Take a few risks, lay yourself on the line and you’ll soon be surprised how willingly friends and lovers follow your ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The stars are on your side. At all times, and in all situations, consider only what is important in the long run. This applies to your work, especially if you have ideas and skills which have been undervalued. However, assuming that financial, domestic and family issues have been taken care of, you’ll do best by ironing out inconsistencies.

PISCES (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is a perfect time to show what you’re made of. Secretly, you’re much more ambitious than people think, and over the past few months there have been plenty of dramatic breaks. If you’ve taken a few risks, the chances are you’ve done rather well, so now’s the time to sit back and bask in the glory.