Weekly Horoscope, September 25, 2022 – October 1, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is a great deal to be said for talking about your feelings, especially those concerning home life and family relationships. Your stars indicate that proper discussion about domestic arrangements is now due. However, it may be another two or three months before you can get your own way.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is a fine moment for simple pastimes, such as shopping. Indulge your consumerist tastes and you’ll lift your spirits, boost your morale and have a good time. There are, of course, deeper psychological processes at work, like your need to be valued for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, your magical ruling planet, is on a positive path. You should be rather more confident – and even ready to come out of your shell. Partners will appreciate your honesty this week. You will shift into a much higher gear over the next twelve months.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your stars are slowing down, even if just for a while. It is more than likely that you will be putting your feet up. That doesn’t just mean cutting down at work. It also implies that you’ll be taking time off from friends as well. Why? Because you need to spend some time by yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Up there in the Heavens, your stars are smiling on you. If you still imagine that all is going swimmingly, you could be right. However, if your stars tell you anything, it’s that you need to forge your own good fortune. Better to take the initiative and make changes now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Work will dominate your thinking, especially for those of you for whom there has been some sort of legal or ethical query lately, and even if you’re involved in unpaid, charitable activities. This is a very useful time to delve into religious and spiritual matters, putting your life into a larger and more meaningful context in the process.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is no reason why you should stay stuck in your present circumstances. Extend your horizons as a new period dawns. The inquisitive side of your nature is being stimulated, and your favoured interests could be associated with distant cultures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you have been afflicted by professional or business uncertainty, you can look forward to smoother times to come. However, one of the best ways to relax could be to indulge yourself with an extravagant outing. Make the most of your creative powers and you will find new, and perhaps surprising, ways to entertain a partner!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your social stars are in the ascendant and partnership matters are in the forefront now. It’s not that anything of vital importance is about to happen, just that you should do what other people want! When travelling, take the necessary precautions against possible delays – and avoid a serious muddle as soon as you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have taken a few liberties in the past, but you have only done what others would have liked to have done, had they had been given the chance! If all has gone according to plan, you should now be in a position to transform your social life. At work, you may have to pause before your next major step.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is much you can do to help other people back on to the straight and narrow as you enter the new period. If certain plans and arrangements are now coming unstuck, this is a sign that your ideal course of action is to revert to the way things were done in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Seldom have your stars been so spread out – at least not in the current pattern. In fact, your chart is almost unique. This certainly looks like a changeable period, and even when you have set your heart on a particular course of action, you may have to change your mind yet again.