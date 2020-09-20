Weekly Horoscope, September 20 – September 26, 2020: Leo, Libra, Scorpio, and other signs — check prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury’s smooth movements awaken dreams of foreign travel and exploration. Make plans to get away if at all possible but remember one thing – that you can experience distant places through books, films or other people. It’s quite possible that you will be attracted to someone who comes from a background which is very different from yours.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may well feel that other people have got away with too much – and that it’s time to be a little more assertive. However, in view of the fact that partners are still a mite too touchy, perhaps you’d better let sleeping dogs lie. Another word of advice is always to be generous where money is concerned, for a helpful act now will build up credit for the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You do get so awfully emotionally involved in your work, paid or unpaid, but you should leave your cares behind when you get home or you may fail to hear what family members are trying to say or do for you. Very soon partners will be coming to you with vital offers and valuable invitations and, when they do, you’ll have to ask the right questions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The tantalising relationship between the Sun, expansive, optimistic Jupiter and Pluto, planet of ultimate truth, is triggering the artist in your soul. Your passions are stirring and you’re looking for emotional outlets in the world around you. Allow lovers and loved ones to share in your excess of feeling. Begin a new cycle of domestic improvement as soon as you can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

All those lingering plans to move home, or make any other drastic alterations in your family scene, will come to a head very soon. It’s now time to make a firm choice: seize the chance for change or stay as you are. Only once in a while do your stars give you such a strong opportunity to resolve a financial blockage. Oh, and listen carefully to older relations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It seems that nothing can shake you from your pedestal. Only the most self-effacing and humble of Virgos can fail to realise that all members of your sign are blessed by beneficial fortune until well into next year. There’s just one snag though – that you have to let other people take the lead. And that might not be easy!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A partner, close friend or collaborator is becoming more energetic, impatient – and plain pushy: that’s why you’d better work out a quick compromise! You’ll reach a financial turning point mid-week, although what’s important is not the amount of cash in your pocket as much as what you do with it. Save the end of the week for trips and outings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Hang on tight: life is already turning into something of a roller-coaster, largely thanks to sensational lunar alignments. You may come to a full stop but then shoot off into hyper-space. Get on the launch pad now and welcome loved ones on board as well! And just to give you some deeper advice, try to get in touch with your more intense, long-term motives, especially those which relate to the dim, distant past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Contradictions, dilemmas and paradoxes flood your horoscope even more than in the past. The question you must answer now is whether you should tell what you know or not – and whether you should act on a hunch. As a true Sagittarian, you are better fitted to deal with such complications than most people! Close friends are talking sense, by the way, so listen well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You rely far more heavily than you imagine on advice from friends, especially people who have an intuitive feel for the situation if not an appreciation of the facts. Listen well and listen carefully. Mars’ current position, by the way, indicates that if you look after others now, they’ll return the favour when the time comes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Emotionally you have nothing to lose and everything to gain, and you still have time to make that bid for triumph at work. Issue proposals, attend interviews, send applications and promote your own wares. If it’s romantic adventure you’re after, try midweek, perhaps because that’s when your organisational skills will be at their best, but deep passions will also be present.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Success is elusive, but believe in yourself and you’ll be half way there! You may decide to take a holiday from the real world and pursue your dreams. Of all the signs of the Zodiac yours has the greatest connection with all that is mysterious, mystical and ultimately unknowable. Nobody can tie a true Piscean down – and you shouldn’t let them try!

