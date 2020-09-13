Weekly Horoscope, September 13 – September 19, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Aquarius, and other signs — check prediction

Horoscope Today September 13, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Even though certain battles are continuing, it’s time to take a more laid-back approach. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll arrange to spend sufficient time by yourself or with loved ones. Tuesday and Wednesday are your days for caution. After then, you’ll be able to shift part of the responsibility on partners.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

It’s always pleasant when Mercury and Venus are creatively placed, if only because your social life will benefit. It’s important to make a stand based on your principles, but not to criticise others for their beliefs. You must play second fiddle in family relationships, if only because partners’ whims must be satisfied.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury continues its rapid passage, sending you a bumper crop of harmonious cosmic alignments. Romantic contacts are dominated by the need for discretion and a desire for secrecy. The entire scene at the moment is one of uncertainty, so do accept change when it comes, and make the most of evolving circumstances.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Perhaps you have been let down by someone close. Actually, it may just be that your hopes and expectations were unrealistically high. There’s an increasing likelihood of personal disputes, but nothing which can’t be avoided with a little goodwill.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your stars are moving on and you must make an effort to see the world through other people’s eyes. If you refuse to alter your attitudes you may fail to realise that you are being offered some very helpful advice. It may be time to say goodbye to a particular liaison which has outlived its usefulness — and to make space for another.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It seems that you are entering a period in which you must pay more attention to partners’ wishes. If you team up in a new partnership, the quality of life will receive a massive boost. The Sun acts fast to relieve pressure on professional matters, making it easier for you to enjoy social affairs.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Venus remains in a profoundly businesslike position, and that’s a reason why you are still bogged down with family and domestic chores. However, have you realised that there is now an entirely new way to go about your daily tasks? Delays at work will be offset by welcome family engagements, much to your relief.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Around the weekend, something will happen to make you think more deeply about your hopes and wishes. You might decide that it is now time to make a firm choice between different options at home. By the beginning of the week you will be well on the way to establishing yourself on an entirely new footing at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Now that the Sun is moving through an encouraging region, you must turn your attention to those issues which are fundamental to your existence, such as the happiness of younger members of your family. Money affairs are still dominated by your overwhelming urge to spend, spend, spend.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Now that the magical planet Mercury is so supportive, you must face up to those knotty financial problems, such as whether to spend on luxuries or necessities, and how to go about increasing your earnings. The one risk is of carelessness. So take care and keep up your guard.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Money matters begin to loom large now that Mercury and Venus are rushing on through your chart. You are not the best business person in the world, so be sure to take expert advice before committing yourself to major purchases. Romantic affairs are still shrouded in mystery.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

This is a very special time of year — at least for relationships. And I say this even though partners seem to expect you to obey their every order. Your planetary aspects over the next twelve months are better than they’ve been for an extremely long time indeed, so expect a refreshing change — and a spate of opportunities.

