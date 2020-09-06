Weekly Horoscope, September 07–September 12, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s a complex period in your complicated life.There are around ten major interlocking planetary cycles and at least a hundred smaller ones pushing you in different directions. Right now, these are gearing up for a new adventurous phase, but not yet.What you can do now is spend your time making preparations.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You must by now be aware that moral and legal questions always need to be taken into account. So, if you’re already formulating little schemes for the coming twelve months, check out the broader consequences, now. If you’re looking for love, make the first move.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your planets gradually, but inevitably, shift into new regions which favour all domestic improvements. I doubt if you’ll wait around for other people to do their bit. Instead I should think that you’ll be giving the orders. But you’ll probably still be involved in tedious and routine financial questions.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Money is the root of all Cancerian hopes this week. What you can and can’t do, even in affairs of the heart, is therefore partly a question of what you can and can’t afford. It would be a shame, though, if you allowed a shortage of funds to inhibit your sense of fun. At work, let other people know what’s happening when you’re good and ready.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your tougher, more ambitious side should be much in evidence. There may even be moments when you could be quite ruthless – but with yourself, as well as with others. You need to push yourself hard if you are to achieve your goals. It’s unlikely that you’ll stand for any nonsense, so partners should take care.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The deeper message of the stars points you towards compromise, co-operation. With the Moon influencing your house of hopes and wishes, there can be no better time for making plans for the future. Social pressures will be stronger than ever, so have fun. You may have to take the lead, yourself, and make the practical arrangements.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

For some time now most Librans have been caught up in family or domestic upheaval. These conditions are growing more intense, bringing greater scope for drastic improvements. In personal matters it is up to you to take the initiative, but you must realise that there will be bouts of confusion.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Family matters seem to be on your mind this week, and one of the best ways to use this week’s excellent planetary energies is to imagine yourself this time next year. The next step is to decide exactly how you’re going to get there.Put your pride to one side and seek help from those more experienced than you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Your stars are still pulling you in two very different directions, one speeding you up, the other slowing you down. The outcome is likely to be a feeling that you absolutely must do something personally fulfilling and worthwhile with your life. When you eventually decide which way you must jump, the results will surely be in your favour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your stars are in an adventurous mood. Let your imagination roam – and follow it wherever it leads. If you are on the ball, you will instinctively recognise just what your next step should be without even having to bother about the facts. Business partners will have good ideas, but only for long-term profits rather than a fast buck.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

You could be in for a pleasant surprise over the next two weeks. While you may not like what you hear, there will be a lot of sense in what other people say.For this reason alone, you should consider acting on their advice. However, it is indeed out of character for any Aquarian to follow advice, no matter how well-intentioned.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You probably have something to keep quiet about and, you know too well, there’s a time and a place for everything, and that includes revealing your secrets.Your intuitions are on top form, it’s almost as if you can sense the right thing to do without being told. Firm up your saving plans.

