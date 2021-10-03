Weekly horoscope, October 4 – October 9: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Focus on family affairs and domestic changes – and be sure to involve other people as fully as possible. The last thing you want right now is a messy power-struggle interfering in your long-term schemes. Sporting and athletic Ariens are now heading for the top – let’s hope you get there!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Do yourself a favour and turn your attention to underlying problems at home which are little trouble at the moment but could get out of hand later. It may only be a question of repairs which will save money in the long run. A romantic dalliance lifts your morale in distinctly pleasant ways.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Secret financial deals could be extremely profitable in the long run, but only if you are in charge. Be very wary of other people who may, perhaps unintentionally, be the cause of hidden problems. Family fun will help lighten your load, so bring relations together for a fun evening.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life won’t necessarily go your way, but then there’s no reason why it always should. Mars’ lively influence over your sign creates sufficient opportunities for you to assert yourself, but other people need a look-in as well. Family wounds will be healed with just a little more effort.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The general trend is undoubtedly sociable and helpful, although some developments will be so subtle that you might fail to notice what is happening. One possibility is that someone will help you without your being aware of their intervention. Repay the favour by doing someone else a good turn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

For a number of reasons, the time-scale on any long-term travel plans or major legal questions is about to change. If you play your cards right you’ll both reinforce your current position and avert future difficulties. A shift at work takes you in a practical direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon’s relationship with your long-distance and travel sectors favours trips away from home, which might well act as a welcome distraction from more pressing matters. Yet, work could pose certain minor difficulties, possibly because colleagues see the world through different eyes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Sometimes you have to be the person you were born to be. As a Scorpio, you are entitled to battle for what you believe to be your due and to fight for your rights. Your professional life will soon be subject to a number of voluntary or enforced changes, so it is absolutely essential that you stick up for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your current stars pick out finances as the main theatre of operations, so keep a close eye on your cash flow. High-tech or unusual purchases are appropriate, but the major indication shows that money could be slipping through your fingers like water: if you’re in doubt, ask the experts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There doesn’t seem to be anything you can do but listen to other people. The moment you imagine that you can ignore their wants and get your own way, events will rebound on you. Socially, look for anything out of the ordinary, and make very sure indeed that you go all out to meet new and unusual individuals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Romantic hopes are growing, yet it’s one of those times when work comes first. Even in the most enjoyable of leisure pursuits, you’ll be happiest if you stay active, pursuing worthwhile and self-improving hobbies. Your decisions will be charitable in the extreme.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your creative powers are strong, so any of your artistic activities will obviously benefit enormously. You should now pursue your goals, both personal and public, without a thought for other people’s narrow-minded disapproval. You can use your colourful imagination to add an extra dimension to your love life.