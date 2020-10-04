Weekly Horoscope, October 4 – October 10, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Aquarius and other signs

Horoscope Today October 7, 2020: Virgo, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The approaching series of lunar alignments is bound to stir up your emotions, making you feel that it’s time for a few changes at home. By the end of the week you should realise that you’re in for a fortunate spell, but working Ariens may be rather perplexed by colleagues’ strange and unpredictable behaviour.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your charming planetary ruler, is still cruising merrily along through influential sectors of your chart, raising hopes of a better social life. Time is running out and I strongly suggest that you revive any plans that have been left on the back-burner. Take the initiative – don’t wait for people to get in touch with you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your social life is being affected by a bout of secrecy. Have you perhaps been entrusted with information which must in no circumstances be passed on? Despite your tendency to blurt things out you must always remember that this is a time for discretion.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun and the Moon, the two most significant bodies in your chart, don’t always agree. But this week they pile the pressure on at home and in all your most personal affairs. This is actually a significant moment, and you can begin to chart a new course in family matters.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are about to be pulled between two extremes. You may either go all out for worldly success. Or you may tuck yourself away out of sight and out of mind. Actually, there is a middle way: work quietly behind the scenes, discreetly laying the foundations for future achievements.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

By all means continue to make professional plans, if that is what concerns you. However, you are too big a person to imagine that your ambitions can be refined down to whatever happens at work. Indeed, a great many of you must now realise that your true personal ambitions are yours and yours alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

As I’ve said so many times before, your home and family affairs seem to be perpetually riddled with complications and contradictions. Yet now it is time to look out to the world around you, involving yourself in your community and seeking help for your private goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Far-sighted Scorpios have arranged an adventure or interesting outing for the next week. You see, Jupiter, the planet which represents all your outgoing qualities, will draw you to foreign climes and fascinating places. Scorpios who have relations active in higher education, should see these lucky people come a step closer to attaining their aims.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything looks bright and sunny. One planet arouses your romantic feelings, another brings new friendships and a third is determined to boost your prosperity. Sagittarians in the property market are set for a stroke of luck, perhaps a chance to make a new beginning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon aligns itself with a number of helpful regions in your chart, one of which is your seventh solar house. In plain terms this means that you are in for a remarkable and pleasurable social phase. Hopefully, there’ll be plenty of entertaining and the possibility of putting new friendships on a more permanent basis.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mercury, planet of communication, has the claim to be the most helpful planet in your celestial sphere at the moment. This is because it is feeding you with a series of special ideas and it will be much easier for you to persuade people that you are right and much more difficult for them to show that you are wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The only cloud on the horizon seems to be a possibility of additional costs. Indeed, you may be throwing good money after bad unless you take drastic measures. Still, you may feel that entertaining and generous gestures are worth it, if they raise your morale and make you feel wanted.

