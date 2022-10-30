Weekly Horoscope, October 30, 2022 – November 5, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The first half of the week could be an excellent time for travel, but you are also urged to sort out any lingering legal questions. You’ll become very much more insistent about asserting your rights after Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday could see you taking the right steps – at last!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I hope circumstances are on your side, because home is the place to be this week, deep in the bosom of your family. Even if you travel, as you may around the end of the week, the most attractive destinations will be places which have a homely feel about them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The promise of your horoscope is now being pushed forward by leaps and bounds. You might even discover that a loved one or younger relation comes up with just the idea you need to break the bank and set yourself up for life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you only do one thing this week, see that it is to break with the habits of a lifetime and reform your entire approach to money, setting yourself on a prosperous course. Even love affairs may stumble unless you back your desires with suitable amounts of cash.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

While the month emphasises work, this week’s stars promote changes and you’ll become steadily more concerned with personal questions. If you get as much as possible accomplished early on, you’ll then have very much more time to throw yourself into the social whirl.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should be aware that partners might be in a difficult mood around Wednesday to Friday but, in reality, they’re challenging you to change your attitudes and preconceptions. It’s time for a few experiments with your lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Romance seems to be inseparable from travel, so a holiday affair may be revived, or you may find that a hint of far-away places is necessary to get your juices flowing. A deeper look at your chart also indicates that the religious side of your life requires a little attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can’t afford to be depressed for longer than five minutes. You have too much to achieve to waste any time, and the roots you put down at work, in love and at home will set you off on a new cycle of experience lasting anything up to eighteen months.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Probably the most useful days for achieving your romantic ends are Monday and Thursday, and, if you are so inclined, a spot of emotional blackmail may be permissible! At the end of the week, the intervention of planets aligned with your house of pleasure suggests you can now let your hair down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

To be brief, it’s a period for organised fun and games, so enjoy the atmosphere and cast your cares aside. The only problem area could be work, where the storm clouds gather after the middle of the week, with possible flashes of lightning by Friday.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re a perfectionist by nature, and that’s why you’re always trying to make the world, or at least your corner of it, a better place. Much of your energy this week will be directed towards sorting out other people’s little problems, if only because there’s no other way you can feel settled.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In relationships, two things count: your need for both emotional security and physical satisfaction. Hopefully, you’ll find both in the same place. The beginning of the week looks set to be fairly bright and optimistic, especially on the social front.