Weekly Horoscope, October 25 – October 31, 2020: Aquarius, Libra, Gemini, and other signs

Horoscope Today October 29, 2020: Leo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A number of your planetary aspects are creating extra confusion. Please be cautious: it is better to be shrewd now than to be caught out later. Please get your facts straight before you’re enticed into any new offer or opportunity, otherwise you may not make the most of yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

That energetic planet Mars is in a particularly businesslike mood, giving you a much-needed shot in the arm. The most pleasant result of your current celestial patterns should be a relaxation in various annoying suspicions or resentments, but that’s mainly because you’re finally on top of the facts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your social costs are set to spiral, although you shouldn’t begrudge spending money on your friends. As far as your intimate relationships are concerned, it’s a time for passion. Let your feelings run high and leave loved ones in no doubt as to how you feel about them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It must be clear that recent personal developments can’t fail to strengthen emotional ties and attachments. The price, though, may be the need to voluntarily free yourself from people who are quite obviously no good for you anymore. It may take some courage to say what you really think.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Sober conditions are scheduled to continue for all you fun-loving Leos. You’ll have to exert a great deal of effort but may find that putting yourself out on behalf of loved ones and family members is a thankless task. Don’t worry – your rewards will come when the time is right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Any adverse or challenging aspects could do you a great deal of good. You certainly cannot afford to make rash moves but, if you are kind, considerate and cautious, you’ll find that weekend stars smile on you. New friends will open the way to new and fascinating experiences.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your Libran sense of humour is one of your most wonderful assets. Take advice from friends, loved ones and close family members. Only then will you realise that the best way to deal with domestic upheavals is to laugh. Actually, a number of regions of your chart indicate that you will be growing more light-hearted, and that has to be good news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Try to finalise all personal agreements while your ideas are still fresh. You see, Mercury, the planet of communication, is soon to move into a new sector of your chart, bringing an entirely fresh set of personal priorities and obliging you to tie up all loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon will be aligned with a region of your horoscope which is exclusively connected to your intimate private affairs. Events which bother you may therefore have little relevance for anyone else. Wednesday and Thursday should be best for all family affairs, so plan accordingly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A rather disturbing period is coming to an end and within a few weeks you will have recovered your equilibrium. You are moving through an extremely important phase of your life and even minor developments may have remarkable significance in the long run.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You still seem to be hankering after something from long ago. Nostalgia is all very well, and sentimentality is sometimes to be encouraged, but don’t lose sight of the fact that the past is gone and that the future is bearing down on you very rapidly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Up to seven planets, out of a possible total of ten, are urging you to forget your timid Piscean ways and take up adventurous invitations. If you have the chance to fix a trip somewhere new, take it. Otherwise you may regret the lost opportunity.

