Weekly Horoscope, October 2, 2022 – October 8, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may well be ready to take the next step in a major long-term ambition. What’s more, your stars are indicating the chance of a very pleasant windfall. We’ve all got a crock of gold at the end of the rainbow.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I hope you’re making a fresh start, because that’s precisely what the current lunar alignment indicates. At work, at home, in money and in love, you need to abandon habits which are out of date and behind the times.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Please don’t sit around while the world passes you by. Now is the time to develop the maximum potential of your horoscope, bringing forth new ideas and showing that you are in fact a genius! You have much to teach the rest of us about how to live in harmony with ourselves!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your social stars speak of romance and passion. What could be better? If you don’t enjoy yourself this week you will have missed a massive opportunity to relax and let your hair down! And you can’t be sure when the same chances will come around again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is so much going on behind the scenes that you may feel a little confused as to who you are and what, exactly, other people expect of you. You could try asking them what they think, although there’s no guarantee that you’ll get a straight answer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

According to the very best celestial indications, you should now have made your final arrangements for travelling or initiating a major adventurous ambition, or for developing any foreign contacts. Your social stars are also looking brighter than for many a day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have one week left to resolve one particular financial hassle, so no messing around, please. In the romantic department, it now seems pretty clear that status is the most important thing on your mind. Also, set your sights on friends who have earned respect and admiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

By now you should have seen the required changes in your close partnerships, including the necessary arrivals and departures. Emotionally speaking, a change is as good as a rest. Let’s see you putting your feet up and making personal indulgence a higher priority than routine chores.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may deal with close partnerships early in the week and sort out any sources of discontent before they go any further. Then, and only then, will you be absolutely free to deal with joint finances and sundry investments. Do be sure to have an adventurous weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The celestial spheres are sliding into a positive position, and your personal constellations are assuming a pattern of supreme adventurousness, not to mention romantic exploration. You may expect only the best from other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Saturn is your favourite planet at the moment. This particular celestial body is the bringer of self-discipline and tradition, so these are the qualities which you must cultivate. The time for rebellion is past – and now you must deliver the goods!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You belong to one of several signs about to enjoy amazing romantic influences. If you don’t throw yourself at a favourite person with total abandon now, you will miss out on a great deal of what your sign has to offer.