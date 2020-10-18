Weekly Horoscope, October 18 – October 24, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, and other signs

Horoscope Today October 20, 2020: Pisces, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Arien who has not recently experienced a dose of good fortune at home, or heard welcome family news, is a very rare creature indeed. Venus is now indicating that the emphasis is shifting towards luck in love, and artistic Ariens will also prosper.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re entering a period which should be marvellous for home entertaining. Make it your main goal to bring family members together, especially if they haven’t seen each other for some time and, if someone’s been mean to you lately, then forgive and forget. Money stars are due to improve briefly, but you’ll still have to keep a close watch on your wallet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Think long and hard about what to do next at home. Be sure to consult others about your plans as they’ll be happy to fall in and support you. Travel stars are looking up and many Geminis will be spending time away from home over the coming months. Family members may obstruct your plans without warning, but they may have good reason.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars and Jupiter are turning their attention to your finances. Such a sign of prosperity is welcome, but when these two planets team up they can also encourage extravagance. That’s why it’s essential that you take expert advice and always consult partners and people who have your best interests at heart.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The ancients believed that Venus and Jupiter were the most beneficial planets in the entire starry realm. The fact that they are both now positively placed is an indication of good fortune, happiness, wealth, success, contentment and prosperity. But only if you work for it! What more could you wish for?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’ll be getting involved in charitable activities over the coming few weeks. You see, there will be almost nothing which is more important to you than helping your fellow man, or woman. Don’t take any notice of random rumours or vague suspicions: they’re almost certainly wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If professional ambitions are your major priority, you will realise that you must now stand on your own two feet. All of you should now begin to broaden your horizons by meeting new people, mixing in fresh places and developing special interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Work and worldly ambitions are bound to take up more of your time in the future, even for those of you who are members of the leisured classes! Voluntary activities will come your way, allowing you to sparkle. Creative Scorpios will be on good form, by the way. That’s good enough reason to start making more of your unique assets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The planets are moving from one position which is very stressful, to another which is pretty well perfect. This week you are entering a new, long-term cycle of great good fortune. The first result should be a feeling that you can do anything you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Did you know that yours is the sign of business success? Well, it just so happens that movements in your stars this week reveal that you are moving into a phase of potential prosperity. Past investments are likely to pay dividends before long, but the rewards could be emotional as much as financial. Plus, of course, while the stars create the overall conditions, you have to make the most of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may have to pick yourself up and dust yourself down after recent emotional surprises. However, life is about to improve. Among the areas that are going to blossom, are work and health and, within the month, I expect you to feel much, much better. You can now start looking forward to the happy events which will follow from an imminent invitation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although employers or people in positions of authority may appear to be inconsiderate, you have nothing to worry about. Working conditions and relationships are about to take a turn for the better, so be patient. Wednesday and Thursday should be the best days for family contacts, so be sure to get in touch.

