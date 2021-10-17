Weekly Horoscope, October 17 – October 23, 2021: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

At work and in all routine tasks you have no choice but to press on, even when the carpet may be pulled from under your feet. You should be ready to have another stab at a particular leisure activity. Monetary matters should do well around the middle of the week, but please avoid all unnecessary risks.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Feelings could be running high and you can of course go right over the top and let others see just how upset or angry you are. But, in view of rapid changes in mood, I’d advise you to wait and see how the land lies after a few more weeks. As far as romance is concerned, see the world through other people’s eyes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a week of two halves, one active, the other more restful. Family arrangements and domestic moves may be delayed or postponed, but rest assured that this phase of uncertainty will not last long. Travel prospects gain as the stars become livelier.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The stars move on, in their silent way, bringing an array of auspicious alignments. Others have had their say and now it’s your turn to sparkle. Yet, briefly, the moment for talking may have passed. A financial opportunity will, though, once again be within your grasp.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Not everything that happens suits you, but much of it does! Loved ones are now prepared to draw a veil over the recent past. This is wise of them, for with Mercury and Venus returning to their former positions, you will again be in undisputed control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although the general tide of events is moving in your favour, a special opportunity may be snatched from your grasp. If so, don’t worry about it. Appreciate the fact that you are being given another few weeks to consider your future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Emotional stars rise over your personal horizon. Don’t allow your feelings to cloud your judgment. Any confusion is purely the result of chaotic celestial movements and there is no reason why you should be concerned. Set yourself up at the beginning of the week by making sure that you have as many friends and allies as you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is the perfect moment for you to make decisive moves. Employers, partners and people in authority have now dropped their guard and the last thing they are expecting is a return bout. As far as love is concerned, you may begin to make amends for any past mistakes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s an intriguing week in many respects, and you have much to gain. Something that took place on the work front appears to have been beyond the pale, but the fact that various planets are behaving so strangely is sufficient reason to take a second look.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Everything is thrown into the melting pot – travel plans, legal questions, educational schemes and financial ventures. This doesn’t mean that you’re facing difficulties, only that you’re changing your mind. A financial scheme will be delayed – with helpful results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Somebody you thought, or feared, had disappeared for good, is about to hove back into view. It’s strange how the past keeps coming back to haunt you, but your planetary cycles do make this inevitable. It’s important to understand that everything has a reason – usually a good one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The current time climaxes with a brilliant lunar picture, and you may be brought back to the real world with rather a jolt. But, then, the Piscean definition of reality is considerably different from the norm! Go ahead with a financial risk as long as you have obtained the necessary expert support.