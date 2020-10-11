Weekly Horoscope, October 11 – October 17, 2020: Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer, and other signs

Horoscope Today October 16, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As Mars, the planet of war, approaches a fresh region of your chart, it forms an intriguing relationship with that unrestrained planet Jupiter. You must therefore expect a battle of wills, perhaps over some issue of principle or other. It’s a time to exaggerate and claim more than your due!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Colleagues and associates have been jockeying for position, but I can’t see any cause for you to worry. Indeed, you can stand any amount of competition and rivalry and still come out on top, such is the miraculous protection you receive from Venus, the irrepressible planet of friendship.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The last series of emotional lunar alignments may have been mildly upsetting, but, on the plus side, at least you now know who your friends are. You’ve also achieved a much better sense of your own potential and limits. You’ll therefore find it much easier to follow your instincts in the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

An important and thoroughly helpful group of planets is cruising towards a special part of the zodiac, so you have a great deal to look forward to over the coming months. However, a sudden enthusiasm may be stalled, perhaps by lack of money. And that’s where more experienced people come into the picture – the types who can bankroll your lifestyle.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Many Leos are now cruising around incognito, hiding behind a mask or some exotic disguise. You are anxious to avoid the awkward encounters which could take place if you were absolutely honest and open about your intentions. You have every right to keep your feelings to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s because Mercury, your witty planetary ruler, has been sparkling away in powerful regions of your chart, that you have started to come out of your shell. Never lose sight of the knowledge that a general sense of personal satisfaction is more important to you than are the precise details of work and family chores.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is often one of the most demanding periods of the year at home, not because you’re facing great difficulties but on account of the fact that your planetary cycles gather in the same region of your chart. You will soon decide that major improvements are long overdue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Continue your current policy of friendliness and adventure and resist any tendency to slump back into one of your famous Scorpionic moods. You must have realised by now that it’s much more pleasant to be happy and optimistic than to be constantly looking out for problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You will be more willing than ever to give others the benefit of the doubt. Most astrologers recognise your open-minded tolerance as one of your greatest qualities and, now that Venus is taking up a fresh challenge to your sign, harmony and co-operation must be your watchwords.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The week’s events will soon demonstrate a tendency to spin out of control. You can do your Capricornian bit by maintaining a sense that ethics and morality matter more than personal gain and advantage. Difficult as it may be, you are the perfect person to keep others in line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Everything’s in a state of flux, so you should be in your element. After all, you do so hate to be tied down to the same daily rut which afflicts so many of your friends. Best of all, Venus, which is trucking past various romantic regions of your chart, reveals that someone is about to set your heart fluttering.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Family entertaining is on the cards for the next month or so. Some sort of celebration will be heralded by Venus’ entry into a new sector of your solar chart, though I don’t think there will necessarily be a major event. More likely it is a purely informal, but very enjoyable, social encounter, one which might remind you of the way things used to be.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd