Weekly Horoscope, November 7 – Novermber 13, 2021: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Life is good, but the real question at the moment is where you want to live, how, and who with. The problem is an excess of choice, or perhaps unrealistic hopes, and the answer is to keep your feet firmly on the ground at all times. Towards the end of the week a partner will begin to offer you real help.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Bend the rules but don’t break them. If you have strayed from the straight and narrow you will eventually be called to account, but perhaps not for another four weeks. This week you have a chance to change your mind. At work it is now essential that you learn new skills.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is a youthful spirit in the air, which has to be good news. A partner’s generosity may have dried up, at least for now, and you may be feeling a little alone. A spot of window-shopping, though, will be a wonderful way of distracting yourself from the cares of the world.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

How sweet life is when partners bend to your will and satisfy your desires. Even when you think you’ve got it tough, you’ll have it easy compared with other people. In short, count your blessings. Your personal power will be enforced if you behave with wisdom and compassion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Inspirational planetary alignments take first place this week. There’s nothing wrong with day-dreaming. In fact, you might be better off following your imagination and leaving practical chores to those who are on the ball.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Monday and Wednesday bring passion, Thursday and Friday adventure, so can you really afford to stick to the same old life or are you prepared to launch yourself into a wonderful new world?

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Last week’s emotional difficulties and spiritual doubts should be a thing of the past. By the end of the week you may even be getting an inkling of the new, confident you. In love, aim for the top and, at work, set your sights on a promotion.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Sometimes the planets just don’t behave as planned, and unexpected personal developments will cause you to rethink your plans. Good communication is the key but, if you are to persuade people you’re right, a poetic touch will carry more weight than the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

A truly unique planetary aspect will give you a gentle nudge in the right direction at home. However, there’s one thing which will oil the wheels of domestic contentment, and that’s a little extra cash. Why don’t you get together with family members, and lay down some ground rules for the future?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan 20)

If you manage to make an early start to all important activities, it is likely that others will be happy to follow your lead. Fair but firm is the best way forward and partners will do whatever you tell them as long as you give them good reason.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Your stars are moving fast. In fact, there’s no escape from busy pressures, and you may be putting in extra time at work. Even people of leisure must eventually get down to all those essential routine chores. Health-wise, a good tonic is now required.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your guiding principle this week is that a little pleasure does you a lot of good. If you are forward-planning, set Monday to Wednesday aside for making money, Thursday and Friday for spending. Professional hopes will be satisfied on Monday, but domestic plans must be tackled on Wednesday.