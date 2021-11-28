Weekly horoscope, November 28 – December 4: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your most decisive planets strike at the very summit of your solar chart, challenging you to achieve your ambitions, using not one hundred percent effort, but something like a hundred and ten percent! If you experience a setback, it’s a message to change your direction.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have probably been through enough, but there are still some choices to be made and decisions to be taken. Your best teacher is the law: that doesn’t just mean that you must be guided by what is permissible, but what is morally just and right, especially for partners.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Underlying certain superficial concerns, like money and joint financial matters, are deeper psychological issues, such as how you cope with an emotional loss and the way you handle separation from those you love. It’s time to focus on your spiritual self.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Be prepared for some sort of personal surprise, or even a shock, though by no means an unpleasant one. If you have any say in the matter, arrange to mix with people who are original, lively and interesting. An unusual friend will transform your life over the next six months.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus, the graceful and charming planet of love and beauty is now endowing your life with its bountiful attentions. This obviously favours your emotional affairs over the next few weeks, although always remember how easily your passions can run out of control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are creative schemes on the go, and if you are sensible you will divert more energy to exciting new projects, especially personal ones, and less to obligations and commitments which you’ve now outgrown. Romantic matters are ready to prosper at the end of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Where there’s a will there’s a way would seem to be a suitable saying for the moment. Professional affairs are to be afflicted by uncertainty, but the underlying reason may not be clear. In this, as in romantic matters, you must wait two weeks for a mystery to be solved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s all up for grabs, as the stars jostle for position. How about making a bid for increased recognition of your talents? This may mean showing off just a little, and as long as you’re not arrogant, other people should respond favourably.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is a surprising feature of your sign that you have too often allowed yourself to be under-valued, and you have also taken to heart other people’s low estimate of your abilities. Please realise that you have fallen into a trap from which you can now release yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It could be said that, after you were made, the mould was broken. Everyone born under your sign now has the right to be considered a genuine one-off, completely unique. If there’s anything to learn at the moment, it’s that you have your own destiny to fulfil.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Family members don’t always behave as you would like! Partners are challenging you to explain yourself, yet now may not yet be the right time to come out with hidden truths. There still seems to be a chance that the truth, if it emerges, will be misunderstood.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to keep your Piscean feet firmly on planet Earth. Solid practical arrangements are required, especially if you want to put your dreams into practice. There is little room for sentiment, and no space at all for useless frills.