Weekly horoscope, November 21 – November 27: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Anything could happen. And it probably will! After a slightly mysterious start to the week you’ll finally get the message by Friday. If you’re confused, just remember that nobody will be quite sure what is going on! A romantic connection could be the source of some pride.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Higher forces are at work this week. The total pattern of your planets seems to have great significance regarding the sectors of your chart ruling work, business, the law, higher education and long-term hopes and goals. Don’t be surprised if personal matters are squeezed out.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may well press ahead with extra work this week, but can aim to take more time off after Thursday. By Wednesday, you will become very much more concerned with the social dimension, and anxious to see that friends get on with each other.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may want one thing, while partners desire another. By Wednesday you should reach an amicable compromise, if all goes well. Your emotional affairs are rather predictable – and helpful – and you should be in no doubt that pleasant conditions will return this time next month – only better!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Life is so much smoother if you have a plan – and stick to it! Get all business decisions and transactions out of the way by midweek if possible, and that includes purchases of all shapes and sizes. After Wednesday you may focus on broader issues, perhaps the moral consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your intriguing Venus-Neptune picture unites the planet of love with the ruler of dreams, deepening your romantic imagination and spiritual sensitivity. This is wonderful for Virgoans in love, and excellent for anyone connected with almost any imaginative activity.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There’s been a fair bit of tension in the air, but, happily, an argument is about to be peacefully resolved. As the days pass you will have to concede that other people really do have a right to be heard. In fact, you might have to admit that someone else was right all along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Focus on what is important to you, rather than trivial frills. The emotional pattern is clear, and there can be no doubt that your main need now is security. If you are confused as to your real feelings, you may make a promise you can’t keep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a sensitive period. You are very vulnerable at the moment, and very susceptible to appeals for cash and emotional support. Yet, if you have romantic dreams, you may have to back your hopes with money. At home, Tuesday and Wednesday could be your most positive days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is a nicely poetic feel about this week’s stars which implies that if you really want to convince someone that up is down, that left is right or right is wrong, you’ll be able to get away with it! In love, be sure to let your special partner know exactly how you’re feeling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Get all routine, practical, daily chores out of the way as soon as you can. Cash considerations are important, but probably not as much as you imagine. Far more necessary is a sense of belonging – that mysterious and intangible feeling that you really do have a place in the material world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a week of two halves, the first down-to-earth, the second inspired and imaginative. Important business matters should be tackled early in the week, so get on with urgent shopping, or harassing your bank manager. Social developments still seem to be the most important, on the other hand.