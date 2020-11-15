Weekly Horoscope, November 15-November 21, 2020: Pisces, Scorpio, Taurus, and other signs

Horoscope Today November 3, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is your very special time of year, what with all those upcoming planetary changes. This week will be coloured by a series of rather mysterious emotional events. Perhaps a close friend will set the cat among the pigeons by changing an arrangement

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should probably pay more attention to family affairs over the coming few weeks. There are a number of ways in which you can brighten up your home, including a spot of decorating. You may not be aware of any plans to move house now, but some people will be upping sticks soon.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The heat is off in most financial matters, at least for now. On the other hand, you’re going to be obliged to explain yourself better in future. Your travel stars are looking considerably more lively and many short trips are forecast over the next month.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Many of you sensitive people will be too wound up in an emotional whirlwind to bother about ordinary day-to-day issues. You may be having too much fun to notice that the Sun is now offering you a wonderful chance to set yourself up financially for the next few years!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A number of planets are now occupying a colourful region of your solar chart. I am happy to tell you that, for the next few weeks, you will therefore be granted a tremendous degree of celestial protection and help. And just as well, too, you might say!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s because you’re such a discreet and serious person that you can be so reserved – and happy with your own company. But strangely it’s because the Sun is so supportive that you’re entering a phase in which all your quiet, delicate and delightful qualities are about to become much more noticeable. All your hard work should be rewarded in about six months’ time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Wednesday and Thursday should be your best days, for these will be the times when the Moon encourages you to do your best. If you’ve family arrangements to confirm or useful repairs to implement, Friday is the day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s so much going on in your stars that it’s difficult to know where to start! Venus is probably your brightest planet, offering the chance of romance to all adventurous individuals, no matter what their age or inclination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re entering a marvellous period for travel and long-distance adventure and if you’ve delayed a well-deserved rest until now, then get on and make your plans. Business and pleasure seem to mix in strange ways and you’ll gain from past investments in old artifacts or the arts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may have no choice but to allow other people to take the lead. However, if you do put yourself second, you’ll gain enormously. First, close partners will become much more appreciative and loving. Secondly, new vistas will open in your most personal affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Working and ambitious individuals will happily soon find that relationships with colleagues will improve. A partner is also about to shed light on all sorts of personal questions that have remained unanswered until now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus is spreading the good word about love! This planet is so well placed that you really must enjoy the happy influences it brings and refuse to let family responsibilities or differences at work drag you down.

