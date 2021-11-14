Weekly horoscope, November 14 – November 20: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is nestling in a sensitive region of your solar chart, a strange place of mystery and dreams. This may, therefore, not be the best moment to start pushing your worldly ambitions. On the other hand, it may be much better to sacrifice your own interests.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun’s relationship with visionary Neptune is one of those perfect patterns that bring out all that is most generous and noble in your gentle Taurean nature. Just for once, you can afford to rest on your laurels. In affairs of the heart, your sensitive approach wins friends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s back to the real world, and most Geminians will be confronted with the sheer scale of current financial complexities. There are two main issues: on the one hand you have expectations which are difficult to satisfy, on the other you are happier living with your thoughts than engaged in business.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The romantic hopes of a lifetime are crystallised into one very special planetary alignment. It may, though, be difficult to tell someone exactly how you feel about them, or even to come to terms with your own rampant emotions. The prospect for enhanced financial fortunes should cheer your spirits.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The part of your solar chart most strongly signified, is that which represents your willingness to make hard choices. It’s an ideal moment for facing up to the facts and encouraging people close to you to do the same. If you have niggling complaints, you must now clear them up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Relationships with younger relations and children in general are what make this a special time. Psychologically, the emphasis is on rediscovering your own inner spontaneity and sense of fun. Financially, the emphasis is on making fast profits and, creatively, it’s on expressing your real talents.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your family relationships lie at the heart of this week’s developments, and no amount of tinkering with your domestic circumstances will do the trick unless relatives are confident and happy. An unusual invitation late in the week should be accepted – as long as you know what you’re letting yourself in for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Even though your travel stars have rarely been stronger, there are various hurdles to cross. The difficulties seem to involve a loss of motivation, perhaps leading to carelessness, and may therefore be overcome through greater attention to detail. In love you may have to wait your turn!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s time to look at Venus’ rather inconsiderate movements. Just as this planet was promising to make communication easier in a number of important partnerships, it is now withdrawing its favours and starting to place various obstacles in your path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

All your current difficulties arise out of the fact that your stars are confronting you with such incredible possibilities. If ever you feel overwhelmed, just sit back and take a long, deep breath. It is time to make personal choices with a view to the next ten years.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are on top of your game. Nobody knows better than an Aquarian what needs to be done to put the world to rights. Now you may feel absolutely free to indulge all those fantasies and whims that may not save the world, but will prove immensely entertaining.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun’s approach to positive regions of your chart combines with the Moon’s sensitive influence to make this an ideal moment for all Pisceans everywhere. If there is a lesson to learn, it is that your compassion and romantic vision are rare and wonderful qualities.