Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 6, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Aquarius and other signs Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 6, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Aquarius and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: Sometimes life takes a course of its own and you’re left what on earth is happening. Social gatherings may not be working out as hoped. But what did you expect? This is a perfect moment for getting in touch with a former partner, so dust down your old address books.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Creative Taureans should soon be on top of the world, as are any Bulls who are bursting with ambition, anxious to show what they’re made of. You could be in for a high-spending week, though, with Monday your most extravagant day. That’s because you have dreams to fulfil — and some of them need to be paid for.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mercury, your planetary ruler, is forming dramatic relationships. I tell you this just to show you that you’ve got a lot of planets on your side. This has two results. First, your ideas and opinions will be stronger than ever. Secondly, your own financial judgment might suffer: please be cautious.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You’ll be reclaiming bad debts, taking broken gadgets back to the shops, resolving problems with your bank and trying to get finances on a firm footing. Happily, a partner will prove surprisingly helpful. But just who can offer the most assistance is something you might not be able to predict.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: The road ahead has many twists and turns; two steps forward, three steps back. That is the pattern of your life this week. The advice is to grin and bear it and take this unique opportunity to clear up chores which have been bugging you since last year. A bank manager, or other financial associate, must be given correct instructions.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Virgo: You may expect a busy start to the week, with hectic times on Monday and Tuesday. Do yourself a favour and get into the fitness business, cleaning up your diet and taking a stroll down to the gym — or at least around the block. When it comes to other people, even a close relationship could be an uphill struggle.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: Your friends, lovers and acquaintances have one thing in common; they seem unable to make up their minds or even turn up on time. Your happiest moments will feature good conversation, and hopefully an unexpected trip. At work, you may use your intuition; it’s partly a question of applying commonsense.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Scorpio: Everything depends on how you respond to the last month’s worth of offers and invitations. You really don’t want to turn down anyone without giving them a fair hearing. After all, you don’t know what you’ll be missing! You must, as a matter of principle, treat all financial transactions with suspicion until the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Sagittarius: Mercury’s awkward aspects are a sure sign of a merry old muddle. Mind you, that doesn’t mean that you’re not about to come up with some pretty amazing conclusions. As the relevant issues at home are so complicated, you should refuse to commit yourself, at least until you have all the information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Your quite understandable self-interest should be tempered by the highest of motives, and partners will give you all credit due to you for that. You’ll do your level best to see that what is good for you is good for everyone. Business fortunes could improve within about four weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Aquarius: Things are not always what they seem. It may look as if other people are being inconsiderate, ducking out of engagements or just not turning up. But, look at it like this: every cancellation gives you the chance to change your plans, so they suit you.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: What a strange time this is. Your imagination may be troubling you, but at moments like these even trivial events give a glimpse into life’s deeper meaning and the reasons why you’re here. At least you will worry much less about delays and postponements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd