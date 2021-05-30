Weekly Horoscope, May 30 – June 8: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a mixed week, and you should be prepared for each day to take you on a new path. Although immediate concerns seem to be based around minor money and financial issues, a major opportunity is in the offing, one which could have a dramatic effect on your status and security for years to come.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your stars maintain a generally positive outlook, and in many respects your task is clear: somehow you must combine a willingness to seize any and every opportunity with a realisation that you should keep your feet firmly on the ground.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is surely time both to ask for advice, and to listen to what you are told! You may be too proud to do that, but try to see that the current situation is not one where it counts who wins and who loses. Rather, it’s all a matter of doing what is best for now.



CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is time to be open, frank and honest, and now is not the moment to hold back if there are important things to be said, perhaps about problems which have been simmering away beneath the surface for too long. The chances for agreement are excellent, by the way, so be sure to find common ground whenever you can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Serious Saturnine alignments indicate that your stars couldn’t be better for sensible and constructive social progress, whether you’re bringing imaginative schemes to a routine close or planning a major advance in your long-term ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is time to broaden your horizons. You may continue to follow an adventurous path, taking the line of least resistance where necessary. There is little point in being hard on yourself, and you should learn to accept compliments and offers of help with good grace.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a strange time to be sure, and you may be weary of the responsibilities you’re burdened with and the people who pester you. Yet, there is neither change nor progress without hard work. The kind of challenges you will face are from partners and loved ones who only have your best interests at heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Most people are on your side, but some may not agree with your ideas. Those friends and companions who habitually oppose your plans may be a source of irritation, yet they will have a positive influence on your life if they force you to look at your activities in a fresh light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your planets are certainly changeable. In general, your mornings seem to be more optimistic than your afternoons, so you should always hatch your plans early on in the day and ask for help as soon as you possibly can. Above all, pay attention to partners’ little qualms and queries.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Please keep an eye open for any legal or ethical complications. Such minor glitches are easily avoided, and should be simply dealt with if they do arise. It’s all a question of maximising your potential by steering clear of hidden pitfalls.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As you know well enough, a positive outcome always depends on your readiness to take the initiative. Frustration regarding your domestic situation may now be eased by taking active steps to make whatever improvements are necessary, from minor adjustments to a move of home. Family relationships must also be taken into account.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a time which favours fantasy rather than fact, which is bad for some people, but finds you on home ground! You can feel fairly confident about any choices and decisions you take at home. Those of you in the property market stand to gain.