Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards for you this week? Gemini, the Sun and the Moon are now at that time of the year when they challenge you to do only your best – and absolutely nothing less. Aquarius, you’re being pulled in two directions. The major gulf lies between your tremendous ambition and outgoing sociable qualities on the one hand and a profound desire to be left alone in peace and quiet on the other. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As far as the fundamental planetary picture is concerned, there is little change from last month or, come to that, from the month before. Jupiter is still occupying a friendly position and Saturn a suitably challenging one. You are therefore still in the middle of a profound long-term change.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your relationships are coloured by those delightful celestial bodies, Mars and Venus. The former encourages you to go out and seek partnerships, while the latter makes you attractive to other people. Now that these two planets are in such a mutually supportive aspect you may expect nothing but the best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Sun and the Moon are now at that time of the year when they challenge you to do only your best – and absolutely nothing less. You may therefore feel that events are slipping out of your control, especially if a partner refuses to take your advice or appears apparently unconcerned about your plans and desires.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re still in a crusading mood, but you’re probably bemused by confusing indications: some developments seem to be holding out the prospect of untold success, others are presenting you with a series of delays and obstacles. It’s a real case of the carrot and the stick, but you never quite know which is coming next.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Could you be facing a revolution at home? If at all possible, do try to turn events to your advantage by dealing with the real root-cause of any recent conflicts. This may require a complete rethink of your domestic aspirations, including the questions of where you want to live and who you want to live with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The majority of your planets are stimulating the private sectors of your solar horoscope, suggesting that it will be personal concerns that dominate your thinking. You’ll be keen to establish yourself as an individual and will resent anyone who lumps you in as part of a group. Mind you, there is much to be said for financial collaboration.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a mixed moment, with much to be said for romantic initiatives. The current period is very important for those of you engaged in the property market, perhaps now considering taking a leap into the dark and buying a first home. The signs are that events could move much more quickly than expected, but also that there are a number of pitfalls along the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mars and Pluto, your two planetary rulers, are making emotional as well as practical demands on your time. You will therefore be utterly unprepared to compromise or see anyone else’s point of view yet, if so, you must also be prepared for their strong reactions!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If we’re considering your emotions the question is, how can you positively improve your own moods and shape events to your will? Well, for a start you can bring out your intellectual qualities, analysing your own motives, questioning partners’ actions and always searching for the real meaning behind apparently innocent situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The mingling of intense, energetic and optimistic Martian alignments with magic Venusian and Mercurial patterns continues apace. The result is that all emotional battles should be easily won. Indeed, it will be a foolhardy person who takes you on under the mistaken impression that you will do anything to avoid a fight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re being pulled in two directions. The major gulf lies between your tremendous ambition and outgoing sociable qualities on the one hand and a profound desire to be left alone in peace and quiet on the other. You may fluctuate between the two or, if you wish, you may put your driving ambition behind some selfless charitable enterprise.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

That militant planet Mars is stirring up your emotions. However, please do try and find a positive cause to fight for rather than slugging it out with folks who have done nothing wrong. On the lighter side, Jupiter’s continuing presence all but guarantees your emotional happiness, and every generous gesture now will repay dividends in the future.