Weekly Horoscope, May 23 – May 29: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s time to climb to the highest heights. Over the next two weeks you’ll be presented with an opportunity to achieve a life-long goal. It may be that you’re after the top job, but the perfect love is also on offer. But what’s more likely is that you’ll pursue some purely private interest.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re certainly on a winning ticket, but that doesn’t mean that life will all be plain sailing. Rather, you should take all challenges in your stride, relishing the opportunity to stretch yourself and gain new experience. And, if you’re planning a holiday, go for adventure.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re about to discover hidden business talents. You may not be a budding billionaire but your high-flying ideas could soon earn you a quick buck. Geminian lovers will be concerned about the cost of romance. There may even be an emotional price to pay, so keep a careful account!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If partners are a mite overwhelming this week don’t even think about fighting back. Once the emotional missiles start to fly, you should stay out of the way. And, even if loved ones don’t succeed by brute force, they’ll win you over through charm and flattery.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You weren’t really born to be a slave, so what on earth are you doing now? It’s one thing to work hard, to serve your fellow human beings and make the world a better place, quite another to allow yourself to be exploited. Stop being such a doormat!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you’re having fun, try to spin it out for as long as you can. And, if you’re at work, up to your eyes in routine chores and boring commitments, lighten your load by introducing as many creative ideas as you can. Your favourite social activities should be traditional, so aim for a thoroughly conventional evening out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ll have to make some finely-balanced choices. If you should feel that your personal security is being threatened, don’t panic. It’s time for wide-ranging improvements at home and, if you refuse to bow to the pressure for change, you’re bound to feel a little uncertain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Think long and hard and don’t let anyone push you into a corner. You have to take your own decisions in your own time, regardless of partners’ habits and opinions. This is an ideal moment, by the way, for job interviews. Aim for the best and you’ll surpass all previous expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re great on the theory but not so hot on the practice! Why do you keep falling into the same old financial trap? You’ve been through muddle, extravagance and deception often enough in the past not to want to experience more of the same now. All will be well if you are completely honest and open with loved ones and colleagues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Take a deep breath. You’re now approaching a major crossroads and your personal affairs may never be the same again. No matter which way you turn, you’re faced with the chance to change, so no ducking out at the last moment. All you need is confidence – and a little courage!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Tread ever so carefully and don’t get tangled up in too many plots or conspiracies. If you’re fond of gossip you’ll have a fabulous week, but do be warned that any rumours could rebound on you. If you get more deeply involved in a charitable enterprise, you’ll find that helping people can be fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re in the social swing – at last. Even at work, success hinges around how well you work as part of a team, not to mention how well you get on with individual colleagues. In love, companionship should be your first priority, so passion can be left for another day.