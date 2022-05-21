Weekly Horoscope, May 22, 2022 – May 28, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards for you this week? Aries, Keep your head held high and remember that this week’s wonderful lunar alignments give you a marvelous chance for a fresh beginning. Aquarius, start by focusing on personal matters, and see to it that family members are happy with your plans. Read detailed astrological predictions by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Keep your head held high and remember that this week’s wonderful lunar alignments give you a marvelous chance for a fresh beginning. It’s time to forgive, forget, and put the past behind you. Also, you will have to take advice from partners. Believe it or not, some people really do know more than you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your best bet is to continue to conserve your energies and not try to force the pace. Your stars are so favourable that you should be carried along by celestial energies without any additional effort. A romantic adventure may now be taken to a new level of excitement. And be sure to give other people their due.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As one day gives way to another, so your desires shift from one stage to the next. The Moon winds the week up in a suitably supportive region of your chart, which should mean that all aspects of your life, personal and professional, will end on a thoroughly favourable note.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s the personal life which matters most at the moment. Please give friends a sympathetic hearing and allow loved ones as much time and space as they need. Although public affairs seem to be more important at the beginning of the week, personal ambitions are the strongest. Later may be best for shrewd financial decisions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Current planetary aspects and influences are exciting all that is liveliest and most restless in your nature. Now that finances are on a happier footing, you’ll be able to pay your own way. Romantically speaking, your planets couldn’t be better, but you still seem to be held back by the past. Please realize that the present is important!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There seem to be some changes afoot at home, so please give domestic matters your full attention. All sectors of your horoscope ruling money are growing in importance, with the result that there will be times when you will be able to think of little else over the coming four weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun is in a very friendly region, so it’s a pleasant time, celestially speaking, for Librans. The planetary formations are looking mixed, but you have a talent for drawing the best out of good situations and minimizing the bad in difficult situations. Money matters are looking fairly positive, so you can turn a loss into a profit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Although certain recent social or community involvements will become permanent fixtures, you’re finally moving out of a recent, powerful, social phase. Looking ahead, for the next month, you will revert to the secretive Scorpio we know and love. You have kept a secret for long enough – but now may not be the best time to come clean.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Family matters are entering a more settled phase. Plus, at long last, you have mastered certain tricky professional matters, and offered due support and assistance to a partner. Now you can appreciate the benefit of an increasingly lively social existence. Hopefully you have the cash in your pocket to subsidise your tastes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s time to lift your sights from mundane matters. The next few weeks offer you a crucial chance to complete all important plans and arrangements which have educational implications, legal ramifications or overseas connections. Travel stars remain bright, but you must remember to check all details yourself. Leave nothing to chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Start by focusing on personal matters, and see to it that family members are happy with your plans. Although short-term money matters, including shopping, spending and saving, should be wrapped up by the weekend, long-term issues remain vitally important until after next month. Long-distance journeys are a fine idea.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Both commonsense and your natural Piscean instincts should be telling you to close the book on one particular personal episode. Happily, you’re now in line for a great deal of generosity from other people. In addition, professional matters are improving and you may fix up an interview or arrange an important meeting.