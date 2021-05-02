Weekly Horoscope, May 2 – May 8 : Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

What an amazing time this is! Ethical and moral ideals seem to be uppermost, but you’re in an impatient mood and such lofty considerations may be swept to one side. If romance is on your mind, you may be ready to make others aware of how you feel before it’s too late.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re much sharper with money than many people imagine. You’ll come close to carrying off the financial coup of the century, such is your eye for a bargain. But, if you put one foot an inch out of place, then your profit may be turned into a loss.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Partners, loved ones, spouses, colleagues, rivals, people you like and people you don’t, all have one thing in common. None of them can make up their minds or decide where they stand. However, you may force the pace after the middle of the week – and insist that they come off the fence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Work, health and practical matters are highlighted, although it’s uncertain whether you’ll be pushing yourself to the limit or be flat on your back, worn out and exhausted. Emotionally, you are bound to feel continued benefits from Venus’ helpful passage through influential parts of your chart.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You can turn on the charm and sweep people off their feet. The way to deal with even recalcitrant children is to show them how to have fun. Family meetings may have a deeper meaning but, in general, it’s a time for pleasure. Home decoration is important to you – so spread a splash of colour around.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Astrology may be all about freedom of choice, but some changes are inevitable. The point is, though, that you can determine the exact shape and direction that they take. You may be unable to control events at home, so why not just let life take its own sweet course?



LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s surprising just how stimulating money can be once you dream up new ways to earn more. On the whole, though, this is a time for spending. What’s more, you should surround yourself with colour and luxury – you deserve it. It’s likely that charitable activities should now be taking up more of your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Sometimes reality is a very difficult thing and it’s not surprising that you often try to sweep difficulties under the carpet. Now, however, friends and lovers are willing to give you a second hearing. They will be as ready as you are to forgive and forget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In many ways you are an utterly admirable individual. As usual, you’re acting out of the very best of motives and your natural kindness is well to the fore. But give yourself all the time you need to prevaricate and change your opinions. Plus, it seems that there is passion around every corner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon gets you off to a flying start by bathing you in beneficial lunar alignments. Deal with monetary matters on Wednesday and save family gatherings for the weekend. Those three mystical planets, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto have helped in the past, and they’ll be offering yet more assistance now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Somebody who seemed to have a great deal of promise may now be seen in their true colours. Yet the fact is that the reality may be closer to your dreams than the mirage which once fascinated you. At work it is who you know, rather than what you know that counts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will be jolted into some surprising insights, one of which will be that not all your ambitions really suit your unique deeper interests. Long-distance romance beckons for travelling Pisceans so you never know when love’s arrow might strike.