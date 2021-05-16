Weekly Horoscope, May 16 – May 22: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A new and refreshing period is due to begin under celestial configurations which are considerably easier than they have been for some time. Your personal resolutions should be low-key, flexible and positive. What’s best is that a romantic goal now lies within your reach – at long last!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Everything is pulling you away from purely private issues towards questions involving other people and far away places. Sensible Taureans will enter a positive new personal phase with a good long holiday – or whatever break you can manage. Even just a day off would help!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Let partners take the lead as you glide across the dance floor of life. You’ll be doing the quickstep as, deep down, you realise that there’s no time to waste. Harmonise with the celestial spheres as only you can. Also, everything that happens can be considered a learning experience.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners have always treated you as if you were much tougher than you really are. You can start the next period of your life by showing them the depths of your vulnerability. This in itself requires a great deal of courage. If anyone has the advantage it is probably you, so use your talents wisely.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a busy start to a bright period, but then Leos are usually able to make the most of even unpromising circumstances. However, it looks very much as if a pleasant surprise is on the way, partly thanks to the lively presence of Mercury and Mars in encouraging regions of your solar chart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The great news is that everything good will centre on the home. There will be a lot going on, ninety percent of it to your liking. As for the other ten percent – well, perhaps you can just look the other way. One thing is certain, which is that you can’t afford to let the initiative slip from your hands.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The most active stars are in a curious and inquisitive region of your chart. Your mind is alive with new ideas and revelations. Take time to think through your plans in greater detail and give yourself time to get them right. If other people have things on their mind, please offer whatever advice you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

An intriguing personal period will finally come to an end this week and you’ll begin to count the cost, emotional and otherwise. You’ll also think about where you go from here, and who you want to be with. Businesslike Scorpios will launch themselves into the coming period with no backward glance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The combination of Mercury, Venus and Mars will catapult you into the next phase of your life with a degree of enthusiasm remarkable even for a Sagittarian. Even social and romantic expenses won’t dull your ardour. However far you have forced other people, they can still fight back, so take care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even people who have been doubting your skills and talents will soon be forced to eat their words. Yet, just for now, you’ll be keeping them in suspense: let partners sweat a little while longer. There is a great deal going on behind the scenes, and even the odd mystery or two!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have never been one to take too much for granted, and now it is your down-to-earth realism which lies at the foundations of what should be not just a successful week but an outstanding year. Your social stars are strong and growing stronger, so fall in love, have fun and make new friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Many of you will have little time to celebrate your improving prospects. There is too much to get on with that is very exciting from your own very personal point of view. You mustn’t waste your precious time. When all is considered, you really have done rather well, so pat yourself on the back.