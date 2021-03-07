Weekly Horoscope, March 7- March 13: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Take a look at what the coming week has in store for you.

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr. 20

Now that the Sun is in such a prominent position, new light should be shed on a long-standing ambition. What’s more, you can actually press ahead as fast as you can and achieve things which you never thought possible. If the planets run according to plan, you will receive support from an overseas connection.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You never believed that you would have everything all your own way, but you should try not to be put out by the fact that other people are inclined to oppose your plans, or by the ease with which they seem to win the argument. It is time for you to put partners in first place and take a minor role yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Jupiter, the great ruler of good fortune, is moving your way, so you can afford to be optimistic about the future. This noble planet has been playing a complicated game and although you have had good reason to feel let down lately you must keep your confidence up. You will receive your rewards soon!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is a relatively quiet time astrologically, although the Moon is encouraging partners to stand up for themselves, and that might present you with one or two headaches! One good piece of news is that Venus, planet of love and romance, is now making a positive aspect to your sign.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Now that Mercury has taken up a supportive and friendly relationship with your sign, you will find it much easier to take decisions and reach agreement on issues that have until now been difficult to resolve. The Moon will be helpfully aligned for much of the week, so use your time to get family affairs in order.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The pressure at home should definitely be easing up by now. If you still feel that tensions are high, don’t worry. Now that Saturn is moving on and Jupiter is about to change its position, you can afford to be confident that events will work out in your favour. This is due in part to your skilful organization.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This could be an argumentative period, not something that you would normally relish. However, if you take a little care in your relationships, refusing to rise to other people’s provocation then, in your turn, you will give them no cause to complain about your behavior.



SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Just as Mercury, the planet of wit and repartee, makes one set of aspects, so Venus, the ruler of love, forms another. You may find that you’re a lot less concerned with what partners think, and much more aware of how they feel! In other words, you have no reason to complain that Fate is out to do you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is an excellent time to take decisions, attend interviews, suggest proposals and generally sell your ideas on all subjects to anybody who is prepared to give you a hearing. You, more than anybody, will benefit from brilliant planetary aspects and may well secure a partner’s support for a new plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Many astrologers believe that you are a conservative and cautious person. How wrong they are! In fact, your current crop of Solar and Lunar alignments suggests that you will be prepared to push yourself to the front of the queue, laying your ambitions on the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should try paying a little more attention to your career and worldly ambitions, and communicate with the people who can help you achieve them. Although your general pattern for the year indicates great independence, this week is no time to go it alone if other people are queuing up to help you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although you are often inclined to feel sorry for yourself, you should have much to be glad of at the present time. For a start, your romantic and love life seems to be picking up, and no longer should you be as discontented as you were in the past. And your financial situation is definitely showing signs of improvement.